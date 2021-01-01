Multiple Bundeswehr vehicles ‘extensively damaged’ during suspected arson attack in Leipzig

Several off-road military vehicles caught fire overnight in German city of Leipzig. The cars have sustained heavy damage, according to local police, who suspect a deliberate arson attack caused the blaze.

Some ten Mercedes-Benz G-class vehicles, parked at a local car dealership in Leipzig, were engulfed in flames during New Year’s night.

While the blaze was promptly put out, at least seven of them were “extensively damaged,” local police have said. According to preliminary findings, the fire was likely caused by a deliberate arson attack. So far, no suspects have been apprehended.

Imagery from the scene shows that several cars have been reduced to burnt-out husks.

The less damaged vehicles bear distinctive license plates, issued to the Bundeswehr – the country’s army.

It was not immediately clear how the cars ended up at the dealership. It also remains unknown to which unit the vehicles belong, as the German military has so far remained silent over the incident.

#Germany#Leipzig#Sachsen#Bundeswehr#ArsonSeven out of twelve Bundeswehr vehicles burned down in Leipzig on New Year's Eve. The jeeps were parked on the site of a car dealership, said police spokesman Olaf Hoppe. Seven of the twelve vehicles were on fire. pic.twitter.com/hH4TzJTT7P — Xy5Z89🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@Xy5Z89) January 1, 2021

The G-class is an unarmored off-road vehicle, manufactured by Daimler AG. Various modifications of the car have already been in extensive use by the Bundeswehr for some years.

