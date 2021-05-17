‘McGregor Clan now a family of five’: Beaming UFC star Conor McGregor announces birth of son as he praises ‘Wonder Woman’ partner

Conor McGregor has proudly unveiled the latest arrival to his clan, sharing a photo of newborn son Rian with the world and penning a heartfelt note to fiancee Dee Devlin.

"The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5,” wrote the Irish star as he shared the news of the arrival with his following of nearly 40 million on Instagram.

“Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great!

"God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world.

“My new born son, Rían McGregor.”

Young Rian is a new sibling for McGregor’s son Conor Jr, born in 2017, and his daughter Croia, who arrived in 2019.

The news is a boost for McGregor as he heads into his blockbuster trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas on July 11.

The Irishman, 32, was knocked out by his American rival in the pair’s rematch in Abu Dhabi in January – the first time he had been stopped by strikes inside the cage.

McGregor and Poirier will run it back again at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas with a shot at the UFC lightweight title likely to be on the line.

McGregor has stepped up his preparations while based in Dubai, and last week was buoyed by the news that he had fulfilled his long-planned quest to top the Forbes annual list for the world’s highest-paid athletes.

McGregor beat rivals such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi largely thanks to the sale of his stake in his Proper No. Twelve whiskey empire, which reportedly helped him rake in $180 million in total during the past 12 months.

With a new addition to the family, McGregor looks to have plenty of motivation as the former two-weight world champion bids to recapture former glories inside the octagon.