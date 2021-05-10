‘I could do big things for a club’: UFC superstar Conor McGregor opens up on Manchester United ownership interest

UFC star Conor McGregor has hinted that he may look to expand his burgeoning business empire by purchasing a stake in some of the most famous footballing institutions in the United Kingdom, Manchester United and Glasgow Celtic.

McGregor's status as one of the world's most famous sports stars has certainly opened up more than a few doors for him with which to add some zeroes to his net worth. His brand of Irish whiskey, Proper No. Twelve, has been a roaring success since its launch in 2018, with McGregor and his partners reportedly raking in $600 in a recent sale of the liquor to Proximo Spirits - and the Dubliner announced to fans in a recent Twitter Q&A that those funds may end up being pumped into a football club.

McGregor tested the waters online about a supposed bid for Manchester United last month amid the furious fallout of the club's involvement in the ill-fated European Super League plans, and once again addressed the issue just days after irate fans demonstrated against the club's ownership by the US-based Glazer family.

A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage! Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club. https://t.co/KgD9qnYipP — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

In response to a fan who asked him if he was serious about his bid to buy the club, McGregor responded to say that he has a genuine desire to move into sports ownership - but that it may come with Glasgow Celtic before any move is made to invest in Manchester United.

"A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest," McGregor wrote on Twitter. "To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage! Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club."

Irish billionaire Desmond is the largest individual shareholder at Celtic, and was previously an investor in Manchester United before he was bought out by Malcolm Glazer in 2005.

McGregor's net worth is estimated to be in the hundreds of millions but this would still be a figure which would require the involvement of another major investor alongside him if his interest in Manchester United is legitimate.

Celtic, on the other hand, appears to be a more achievable goal - with Celtic understood to be valued somewhere north of £100 million.

Desmond, though, has stated as recently as March of this year that his shares in Celtic are not for sale - but McGregor's chief target may well be Manchester United, who he has praised on several occasions on the past.

"I was attracted to the success and winning mentality of the club and people surrounded by United. Irish legends like Denis Irwin and Roy Keane were dedicated to their craft and had that winning mentality," McGregor said.

"Roy Keane was one of the best midfielders European football has ever seen. Opponents would be mentally beaten before they'd even stepped on to the pitch to face him."

Yes! I’ve been training my son since day 1. He will be ready if he decides too. I am going to do this fight away from the family also. For a change. Fights and boppies and cuddles is a hard one to balance. I’m going into this one a wild dog. https://t.co/fnQbJKzK9J — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

McGregor's wide-ranging fan forum took in several other topics too, including his thoughts on his rivalry with foe Dustin Poirier and his change of mindset heading into the pivotal third fight with the American this July.

When asked by another fan about what he considers to have been the easiest fight of his career, McGregor couldn't resist another dig at Poirier and said that their first meeting - where McGregor won by first-round TKO - was the most simple bout of his career.

He also indicated that he will prepare for the second rematch with Poirier "away" from his family.

"I am going to do this fight away from the family also," he said. "For a change. Fights and boppies and cuddles is a hard one to balance.

"I’m going into this one a wild dog."