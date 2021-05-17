 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Elon Musk responds to UFC fighter Beneil Dariush’s epic rant about late delivery of Tesla

17 May, 2021 11:55
Elon Musk responds to UFC fighter Beneil Dariush’s epic rant about late delivery of Tesla
Elon Musk replied after UFC fighter Beneil Dariush complained about a Tesla delivery. © Twitter @espnmma / Reuters
Despite his victory against Tony Ferguson at UFC 262 in Houston on Saturday night, Beneil Dariush did not sound like a happy man in the octagon after the fight.

Dominating Ferguson to earn a unanimous decision on the scorecards at the Toyota Center, Dariush exploded into a rant which centered on the supposedly late delivery of a Tesla.

“I wanna call somebody out,” Dariush yelled at UFC pundit Joe Rogan.

“I wanna call out your buddy, Elon. Elon Musk, where’s my wife’s car, bro? I’ve been waiting six months.

"I’ve had the baby, I need a good car, I gotta protect my daughter. Let’s go Elon, get me my car.”

After being reminded that Musk was indirectly set to become a member of the UFC hierarchy by joining the board of directors at parent company Endeavor, Dariush remained unmoved.

“December, I ordered my car. Bro, I ordered the safest car they told me, the best car for my pregnant wife. I’m still waiting. Elon, bro, what’s the deal, man?” he told the media with a smile.  

“You told me March, we’re coming up to June. I want my car. Big fan, but this is disrespect.”

Thanks to Twitter, Dariush’s grievance has now made its way to the billionaire tech tycoon – who has promised to rectify the situation.

“Coming soon. Sorry for the delay!” tweeted the 49-year-old entrepreneur to his 55 million followers.

Victory on Saturday for the Iranian-born Dariush, who lives in California, improved his winning streak to seven inside the octagon.

He dominated the fading Ferguson from the outset, at one stage almost securing a heel hook submission, although the American veteran incredibly refused to tap despite Dariush later saying he heard his rival’s knee “pop” with the force he had applied.

RT
Dariush dominated Ferguson in their three-round contest. © USA Today Sports

Dariush, 32, has further cemented his status as a potential title contender among the UFC’s stacked 155lbs fold.

Ferguson, meanwhile, was forced to mull a third defeat in a row with many pondering whether the 37-year-old former interim title holder should consider calling time on his illustrious career inside the cage.

