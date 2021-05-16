Chelsea star Abraham’s Instagram influencer girlfriend BLASTS Blues boss Tuchel for leaving forward out of FA Cup final squad

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham faces an uncertain future at the club with the latest sign being his exclusion from Saturday’s FA Cup final squad – and his Instagram model girlfriend has let manager Thomas Tuchel know how she feels.

England ace Abraham, 23, was not named in Tuchel’s matchday squad for the cup showpiece against Leicester City at Wembley on Saturday, which the Blues lost 1-0 after a second-half strike from Belgian star Youri Tielemans.

Despite bagging 12 goals and registering six assists in all competitions for the London club this season, Abraham has seen opportunities hard to come by since German coach Tuchel took over from the sacked Frank Lampard at the end of January.

After returning from an ankle injury at the start of April, Abraham has featured for just 17 minutes in the Premier League. He did not make it off the bench in the win against Manchester City last weekend and was excluded from the squad which was beaten by Arsenal in mid-week.

After her man’s latest omission, Abraham’s partner sent out a scathing message to her Instagram followers.

“How on earth do you make the decision to leave your top goal scorer out of the squad for a final?!" Monroe raged in a now-deleted post on Instagram Stories.

“The same person who even scored the goal to actually qualify for this competition? It's not making any sense to me whatsoever.”

“Not even on the bench?! This has to be a joke.”

Chelsea lacked firepower as they struggled to break through the Leicester ranks on Saturday, although Mason Mount forced a wonder-save from Foxes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and the London club had a late equalizer ruled out by VAR for the most marginal of offsides.

Abraham has two years left on his current contract at Stamford Bridge but has been linked with a summer move to the likes of Premier League rivals Aston Villa and West Ham.

The big forward scored four goals en route to Chelsea booking their spot in the FA Cup final, hitting a hat-trick against Luton in the fourth round and hitting the winner against Barnsley in the next stage of the competition.

“We are disappointed and not angry with our performance from the boys," Tuchel said after Chelsea’s loss to Leicester.

"I think the performance is enough to win it. I think today we were unlucky and we've never hidden that we need to have that to win at this level.

“You need momentum, decision making, little details, the referee.”

Also on rt.com Cup final agony for Chelsea & Tuchel again as wonder goal consigns Abramovich’s club to 3rd season without English trophy (VIDEO)

Chelsea will look to bounce back against the same opponents in the Premier League on Tuesday night, with both the Blues and Leicester in a tight race for a top-four finish to seal Champions League football for next season.

Chelsea lie fourth in the table, two points behind Leicester with two games to play. Liverpool are four points adrift of Chelsea in fifth, but have a game in hand on their rivals.

Chelsea’s Cup final defeat has blunted much of a the feelgood factor Tuchel brought with him to the club, as they now look to recover in time to finish their league campaign on a high before taking on Manchester City in the Champions League final in Portugal at the end of the month.