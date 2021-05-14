Neighbours with Neymar? Messi to PSG rumors fueled again as Barcelona legend ‘launches search for new property in Paris’

Out-of-contract Barcelona icon Lionel Messi is reportedly looking for a property in Paris with wife Antonela Roccuzzo, instructing an agent specializing in luxury homes to act on his behalf ahead of a potential move to PSG.

All-time Barca top scorer Messi started the search "a few months ago" with a "very specific criterion", according to an exclusive by Mercato.

The 33-year-old, who faces a crunch decision at the imminent end of a season in which his side are almost certain to miss out on the Liga title again, is thought to have turned down several accommodation options already because they "required some work or adjustments to meet his very specific request".

As part of one of the most dramatic transfer sagas in football history, Messi attempted to force an exit from Barcelona following poor results and management under president Josep Bartomeu, who resigned in October.

And while this didn't go through, with the number 10 refusing to drag his boyhood club through the courts, Manchester City were closest to pulling off the coup while PSG remain the only other outfit capable of matching any salary offer from the Premier League kings.

As the 2020/2021 campaign has progressed, a number of PSG stars have seemed to attempt to unsettle Messi, who can turn his back on a 20-year relationship with the Catalans on June 30 free of charge.

"I hope so," Argentina teammate Angel Di Maria answered Canal + in February, when probed on whether his compatriot could join him at the Parc des Princes.

"There's a big chance. We have to be calm and to let things develop," he added.

Messi might have hoped that Barca would target top forward Neymar this summer, only for the Brazil striker to sign a new contract last week with Paris until 2025.

Neymar – who formed the formidable treble-winning 'MSN' frontline with Messi and Luis Suarez before fleeing Barca for PSG when he became the most expensive player in history in 2017 – has also expressed a desire to be reunited with one of his closest friends in the game.

"What I want most is to play with [Messi] again, to be able to enjoy being on the pitch with him again," the Brazilian said following a 3-1 group stage win over Manchester United in Europe in December.

"He could play in my place. He won’t have any problems, I’m sure. I want to play with him again and I’m sure that, next season, we have to do it."

Neymar's new contract all-but ends the chances of that happening at the Camp Nou, but the prospect of the pair terrorizing Ligue 1 together is still very much alive.

The report pointed out that this not the first time that Messi and his family have searched for property in Paris.

Similar hunts took place in 2016 – when he reportedly bought a 350-square meter villa costing $10 million – and in March this year.

Barca coach Ronald Koeman was far from impressed with Di Maria's remarks, calling them "disrespectful".

"It's wrong to say such a thing and it only heats up the Champions League game even more," the Dutchman said before the start of the tie that PSG won 5-2 on aggregate.

"It's not fair. I don't think it's respectful towards Barcelona to talk about a player of ours. They talk about Leo a lot."

The six-time Ballon d'Or could merely be looking to expand his portfolio – as his father, Jordge, did in July 2020 when he reportedly bought a house in Milan's Porta Nova district.

That sparked stories that the father and son were plotting a move to newly-crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan, but the purported development has since proven to be little more than an investment.