‘Hotter than a wh*re in church’: NFL prodigy Zach Wilson’s mom labels Disney World bosses ‘maskholes’ over Covid-19 rules (VIDEO)

NFL second pick Zach Wilson's mother has raged at Disney World bosses for being "maskholes" following a trip to their Florida theme park that she said her family had hated, accusing organizers of being "up in our business".

Lisa Wilson became an instant hit with many fans when she shared photos of herself looking glamorously thrilled as he was drafted second overall by the New York Jets at the NFL selection ceremony at the end of last month.

Anyone who was not quick enough to become one of her thousands of followers on Instagram, where she goes under the name 'lifeaccording2lisa' and describes herself as a married "mother to six badass kids", is now likely to have missed out after she made her account private following her fury at Disney World.

"We only made it about four hours to Disney World because my family kind of hate amusement parks," complained the self-declared "appropriately inappropriate" doting parent.

Mom of Jets draft pick Zach Wilson complains that “Disney are a bunch of maskholes” because they were “always up in our business.” pic.twitter.com/K2XEzumQmp — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) May 12, 2021

After her anti-Disney mask rant, Zach Wilson unfollowed his mom’s account on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/BlBs26oR8b — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) May 12, 2021

"It was hotter than hell out there, like a wh*re in church, and Disney – you're kind of maskholes, not going to lie. Always up in our business."

Rules produced by the hugely popular attraction "encourage people to get vaccinated" and warn that face coverings are a requirement for visitors over the age of two.

Zach Wilson’s mom posted pictures of herself not wearing her mask at Disney, not just to drink water and chew gum like she claimed. Also... pic.twitter.com/57Z1cG6e6X — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) May 12, 2021

After her anti-mask Disney rant, Zach Wilson’s mom says critics are “just looking to hate people” and she is praying for them. pic.twitter.com/0sxGnSGXaA — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) May 12, 2021

Temperature checks are required for entry to some locations, according to Disney World's guidance, which also asks visitors to accept a "health acknowledgement" checklist and warns that "experiences may be modified in order to reduce contact."

Wilson usually posts recipes, fitness tips and family insights on social media, and her unexpected outburst received a mixed response.

Instagram shows Zach Wilson is following his mom’s account again.His mom also posted this rant saying she herself isn’t a racist for voting for Trump even though he’s an “asshole,” and her political beliefs make her “American” not QAnon. pic.twitter.com/OvFqvMTbSX — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) May 12, 2021

While one admirer called her "awesome", another mocked: "She's the type of delicate flower NFL fans will deify."

Wilson, a 21-year-old Mormon, was clearly uncomfortable in his reply when he was pressed by a laughing radio host about people supposedly saying "wow,his mom is really hot" during the draft.

“Yeah, it’s not my favorite for sure,” Wilson admitted. “I like to keep her out of the spotlight. She’s an awesome lady and I love having her support.”

Before restricting her account, Wilson had one important salvo to fire. “I want to make it clear that I did wear my mask properly all day," she stressed.

Craig Carton really asked new Jets QB Zach Wilson about his "hot" mom. pic.twitter.com/n6Hug24LC8 — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) April 30, 2021

“I didn’t get reprimanded even once. I am very respectful. But it is miserable being at the ‘happiest place on earth’ with police walking around yelling at people for taking a drink of water. It’s outside, it’s hot and a lady in front of us passed out in line."

Her Instagram profile also calls the ardent fan an "intuitive cook", "home builder" and "organizer of all sh*t".