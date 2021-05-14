 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Hotter than a wh*re in church’: NFL prodigy Zach Wilson’s mom labels Disney World bosses ‘maskholes’ over Covid-19 rules (VIDEO)

14 May, 2021 13:50
NFL star Zach Wilson's mom, Lisa (left), has had words for Disney World © David Dermer / USA Today Sports via Reuters | © Twitter / Rzstprogramming
NFL second pick Zach Wilson's mother has raged at Disney World bosses for being "maskholes" following a trip to their Florida theme park that she said her family had hated, accusing organizers of being "up in our business".

Lisa Wilson became an instant hit with many fans when she shared photos of herself looking glamorously thrilled as he was drafted second overall by the New York Jets at the NFL selection ceremony at the end of last month.

Anyone who was not quick enough to become one of her thousands of followers on Instagram, where she goes under the name 'lifeaccording2lisa' and describes herself as a married "mother to six badass kids", is now likely to have missed out after she made her account private following her fury at Disney World.

"We only made it about four hours to Disney World because my family kind of hate amusement parks," complained the self-declared "appropriately inappropriate" doting parent.

Warning: video contains swearing

"It was hotter than hell out there, like a wh*re in church, and Disney – you're kind of maskholes, not going to lie. Always up in our business."

Rules produced by the hugely popular attraction "encourage people to get vaccinated" and warn that face coverings are a requirement for visitors over the age of two.

Temperature checks are required for entry to some locations, according to Disney World's guidance, which also asks visitors to accept a "health acknowledgement" checklist and warns that "experiences may be modified in order to reduce contact."

Wilson usually posts recipes, fitness tips and family insights on social media, and her unexpected outburst received a mixed response.

While one admirer called her "awesome", another mocked: "She's the type of delicate flower NFL fans will deify."

Wilson, a 21-year-old Mormon, was clearly uncomfortable in his reply when he was pressed by a laughing radio host about people supposedly saying "wow,his mom is really hot" during the draft.

“Yeah, it’s not my favorite for sure,” Wilson admitted. “I like to keep her out of the spotlight. She’s an awesome lady and I love having her support.”

Before restricting her account, Wilson had one important salvo to fire. “I want to make it clear that I did wear my mask properly all day," she stressed.

“I didn’t get reprimanded even once. I am very respectful. But it is miserable being at the ‘happiest place on earth’ with police walking around yelling at people for taking a drink of water. It’s outside, it’s hot and a lady in front of us passed out in line."

Her Instagram profile also calls the ardent fan an "intuitive cook", "home builder" and "organizer of all sh*t".

