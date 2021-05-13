‘I’ve tried some crazy things’: Golf siren Paige Spiranac lauds ‘incredible’ Rory McIlroy’s caddie after star’s barren run ends

Golf expert Paige Spiranac has joined the chorus of praise for former world number one Rory McIlroy's caddie, Harry Diamond, and contrasted the sidekick's heroics to the advice she felt she needed at times during her career.

Long-term McIlroy confidante Diamond was the shadow star of the show as the Northern Irishman won the Wells Fargo Championship for a third time in the US, surviving a scare on the final hole when he faced a dilemma over how to emerge from a horrible lie near a stream.

Former semi-professional Diamond suggested that McIlroy sacrifice a penalty drop in a bid to reach the green in the fewest possible number of shots, and the tactic paid off as he lifted his first trophy since November 2018.

"It's so hard to say when you watch these guys play, because you can't tell the lies or how above the feet or below the feet it is and it's really hard to tell what they're going to do," analyzed Spiranac.

We’re HUGE fans of the caddie trophy at the Wells Fargo Championship. Such a nice touch. Congrats again to Rory McIlroy and caddie Harry Diamond. Well done! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/lZuRDHQSOR — Caddie Network (@CaddieNetwork) May 10, 2021

"That's why they need to trust their caddies and a good caddy is so vital to the success of the players.

"We saw that in the situation with Rory: who knows what he would have tried to do if he didn't have a caddie?

"I know plenty of times I've been in tournaments and I was like, 'you know what? I'm going to try to needle it through this tree, hook it around, cut it over the water, try to hit it out of the water.

"I've tried some crazy things and if I just had a caddie there to be like, 'you're

stupid, don't do that', maybe I would have made it on tour."

Diamond's advice was worth its weight in gold to McIlroy, who scooped almost $1.5 million for the win.

"This is Harry and I's sixth win together and it's probably been our best one," the champion said afterwards, calling Diamond "awesome".

"The sort of tough parts that I've sort of had to endure over the last few months, he's been with me every step of the way and it's nice to come through all that with him and to get into the winner's circle again."

Spiranac was impressed with McIlroy. "When he is on, he is head and shoulders above everyone else," she observed. "I watched him hit golf balls and it is one of the most impressive things I've ever seen someone do.

"It is it's just incredible what he can do with the golf ball. Here's the thing, though: he can also shoot high 70s and it comes out of nowhere, so you don't know what Rory you're going to get week to week."

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again. The NCAA sucks https://t.co/AilfSdSGvN — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 12, 2021

Such BS — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 12, 2021

She was less pleased with the controversial cancelation of this week's NCAA Women's Regional in Louisiana, which was called off due to rain.

Speaking at the University Club in Baton Rouge, boss Brad Hurlbut called the decision "gut-wrenching" as a succession of players loudly boggled at his decision and implored him to let them play.

"Even though the course is playable, it’s not playable at a championship level," explained Hurlbut. "Again, heart-wrenching decision that we had to make.”

So here it is, the LSU regionals at Baton Rouge has been cancelled due to the course being “PLAYABLE BUT NOT AT A CHAMPIONSHIP LEVEL”!!!!! Disgraceful how this whole week has been handled!!!! Every player worked so hard for this week and this is how we are treated!!! SHAMEFUL!!! pic.twitter.com/Z8FGrfYKLN — Sara Byrne (@sarabyrne01) May 12, 2021

Spiranac hit back: "I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again. The NCAA sucks. Such BS."

Competitor Sara Byrne agreed just as strongly. "Disgraceful how this whole week has been handled," she fumed.

"Every player worked so hard for this week and this is how we are treated. Shameful."