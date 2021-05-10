‘A horrible error’: Ring Magazine apologizes after tweet declares Billy Joe Saunders has ‘no heart’ in wake of Canelo defeat

The Ring Magazine has issued an apology to Billy Joe Saunders after a tweet appeared on its official account in the aftermath of Saturday's fight with Canelo Alvarez which declared the British fighter had 'no heart'.

The previously undefeated Saunders retired on his stool at the end of the eighth round after a hammering uppercut from Canelo produced visible damage to Saunders' right eye, surrendering his WBO super-middleweight title in the process to boxing's pound-for-pound great.

Saunders' promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed soon after the fight that the Brit has suffered multiple breaks to his orbital bone and was rushed to hospital for corrective surgery.

"He couldn't see," Hearn told broadcaster DAZN. "I spoke to [trainer] Mark Tibbs. He couldn't see and he wouldn't let him go out.

"I thought Billy boxed beautifully. Canelo is so strong, he took his time. Billy is so tricky, but he busted his eye socket. Canelo coming on strong in the back end of the fight. Too good.

"It was a great performance by Billy Joe Saunders, he came to win."

However, one unnamed person within the ranks of Ring Magazine - one of the most prominent publications within the sport - didn't quite agree with Hearn's perspective of the fight, as a since-deleted tweet appeared on their official account which stated that Saunders displayed "no heart" in his unsuccessful bid to become just the second fighter to defeat Mexican superstar Canelo.

2/2 The person has apologized and The Ring would also like to apologize to Team Saunders, the fans and the boxing community for any offense caused by this horrible error. — Bible of Boxing (@ringmagazine) May 9, 2021

The red-faced publication quickly offered an apology for the offending tweet, saying that it had been posted in error by a member of their social media team who had intended to publish the message on their personal account.

"In regards to the inappropriate Billy Joe Saunders Tweet: This was not posted by editorial but someone who helps with social media," the magazine explained. "They have inadvertently sent a Tweet from this account rather than their own.

"The person has apologized and The Ring would also like to apologize to Team Saunders, the fans and the boxing community for any offense caused by this horrible error."

It was revealed after the fight that Canelo was ahead on the judges' scorecards at the time of the stoppage - but Saunders had received plaudits from boxing fans for putting up a spirited effort against the sport's universally recognized top fighter - but the criticism aimed at Saunders mirrors comments that the fighter himself made months ago about fellow UK fighter Daniel Dubois, who surrendered his own undefeated record after suffering the same injury in a bout against heavyweight prospect Joe Joyce.

"If my two eye sockets were broken, my jaw was broken, my teeth were out, my nose was smashed, my brain was beaten, I was not stopping until I was knocked out or worse," Saunders said earlier this year.

"I don’t agree with a man taking the knee and letting the ref count him out."

Prior to Saturday's fight, Saunders told the media that Canelo had yet to face a fighter with the "heart, soul and IQ" that he will bring with him to the ring - perhaps the genesis for the Ring's since-recanted social media salvo.