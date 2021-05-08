 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Polish bare-knuckle bruiser ‘Balboa’ bounces unconscious rival off ropes with savage KO victory at ‘Gromda 5’ event (VIDEO)

8 May, 2021 14:37
Get short URL
Polish bare-knuckle bruiser ‘Balboa’ bounces unconscious rival off ropes with savage KO victory at ‘Gromda 5’ event (VIDEO)
Bartlomiej ‘Balboa’ Domalik knocked his opponent out at Gromda 5 in Poland. © Instagram @gromda.tv
Polish bare-knuckle star Bartlomiej ‘Balboa’ Domalik was crowned king at the Gromda 5 event in his homeland on Friday night, and on the way landed a crunching KO which shook social media with its sheer brutality.

With a gritty, graffiti-strewn backdrop featuring a dance pole for leather-clad ring girls to gyrate on, Polish bare-knuckle promotion Gromda stands out even in a crowded field of the weird and wonderful combat sports organizations around the globe.

Friday’s Gromda 5 event was no exception, as dominatrix-style onlookers slumped across motorcycles as brutality unfolded in front of them in a ring surrounded by some rudimentary roping.

Among the most spectacular – if somewhat terrifying – finishes of the night came from eventual champion ‘Balboa’ Domalik.

Taking on Michal ‘Boyka’ Walczak in the first round of the eight-man tournament, Domalik landed a sickening series of blows which sent his opponent bouncing off the ropes and out cold onto the canvas.

There was concern from some onlookers as Walczak lay prone on the canvas, although reports indicated he recovered his senses without serious harm.

Domalik was clearly in the mood for extreme violence as he sent Mariusz ‘Mario’ Kruczek to the canvas with a devastating left hand on his way to victory in the next round.

In the final, ‘Balboa’ overcame Patryk ‘Gleba’ Tolkaczewski in two rounds with a TKO/KO victory as Tolkaczewski suffered an eye injury.

Tolkaczewski himself had earlier handed out some meaty punishment of his own at the tournament.

With his win on Friday, Domalik stands a chance of claiming a 100,000-zloty ($28,000) prize and the Gromda championship belt.

Poland is at the forefront of some of the most uncompromising combat sports promotions, with the rival organization Wotore offering similar fare for blood-thirsty fans.

Also on rt.com No rounds, no weight classes, no cage: Brutal Polish bareknuckle MMA returns with first women's bout (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies