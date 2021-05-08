Polish bare-knuckle bruiser ‘Balboa’ bounces unconscious rival off ropes with savage KO victory at ‘Gromda 5’ event (VIDEO)
With a gritty, graffiti-strewn backdrop featuring a dance pole for leather-clad ring girls to gyrate on, Polish bare-knuckle promotion Gromda stands out even in a crowded field of the weird and wonderful combat sports organizations around the globe.
Ostatnie próby przed @GromdaTV 5🕺💃 @BorekMati@SportSE_pl@MariuszGrabows3pic.twitter.com/UJXGlnhs4L— Rafał Mandes (@MandesR) May 7, 2021
Krwawy piątek👊🕺💃 @MariuszGrabows3@BorekMati@GromdaTV@SportSE_plpic.twitter.com/kkxY6XzzK9— Rafał Mandes (@MandesR) May 7, 2021
Friday’s Gromda 5 event was no exception, as dominatrix-style onlookers slumped across motorcycles as brutality unfolded in front of them in a ring surrounded by some rudimentary roping.
Among the most spectacular – if somewhat terrifying – finishes of the night came from eventual champion ‘Balboa’ Domalik.
Taking on Michal ‘Boyka’ Walczak in the first round of the eight-man tournament, Domalik landed a sickening series of blows which sent his opponent bouncing off the ropes and out cold onto the canvas.
GROMDA 5 - KUP PPV - https://t.co/rv2fL188UWWoooow co za cios! BALBOA brutalnie nokautuje. BOYKA pada jak martwy na deski. #GROMDA#GROMDA5@BorekMati@MariuszGrabows3@szpilka_arturpic.twitter.com/M3jU1bNAbW— Gromda (@GromdaTV) May 7, 2021
There was concern from some onlookers as Walczak lay prone on the canvas, although reports indicated he recovered his senses without serious harm.
Bartholomew "Balboa" Domalik caught a body https://t.co/vCcUREzcH3— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 7, 2021
Looks like a mortal kombat arena lmao— Evil Luque (@NarutoMMA) May 7, 2021
Domalik was clearly in the mood for extreme violence as he sent Mariusz ‘Mario’ Kruczek to the canvas with a devastating left hand on his way to victory in the next round.
GROMDA 5 - KUP PPV - https://t.co/rv2fL188UWBALBOA vs GLEBA w finale! Kto wygra?#GROMDA#GROMDA5pic.twitter.com/rUJ5imH6rX— Gromda (@GromdaTV) May 7, 2021
In the final, ‘Balboa’ overcame Patryk ‘Gleba’ Tolkaczewski in two rounds with a TKO/KO victory as Tolkaczewski suffered an eye injury.
Tolkaczewski himself had earlier handed out some meaty punishment of his own at the tournament.
With his win on Friday, Domalik stands a chance of claiming a 100,000-zloty ($28,000) prize and the Gromda championship belt.
Poland is at the forefront of some of the most uncompromising combat sports promotions, with the rival organization Wotore offering similar fare for blood-thirsty fans.Also on rt.com No rounds, no weight classes, no cage: Brutal Polish bareknuckle MMA returns with first women's bout (VIDEO)