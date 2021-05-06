Back to twerk: UFC bombshell Mackenzie Dern busts out her moves, throws punches on boat with Brazilian pop princess Lexa (VIDEO)

Twerk-loving UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern has busted out her moves again with Brazilian superstar singer Lexa, laughing on a boat off the coast of Mexico as the pair shook their behinds and shadowboxed in a bikini-baring clip.

Following her spectacular first-round win last month over UFC queen Amanda Nunes' wife, Nina, Dern is clearly relaxing and enjoying life before she steps back into the octagon – although she showed that she has lost none of her hand speed as she posed with the 26-year-old Brazil Music Awards winner.

Laughing near the idyllic Isla Mujeres Playa Norte, the pair wore tiny bikinis as they dipped low and pushed out their posteriors while wagging their tongues.

The famous duo have been partners in twerking before, dancing in a gym before grappling in another spot of fun that Lexa also shared with her vast Instagram audience of more than 16 million followers in January.

Professing her love for Mexico, carefree Dern revealed she was staying at the luxury Dreams Natura Resort and Spa, where the average room costs around $270 a night.

She later headed to a restaurant with Lexa, who posed with her back to the camera and her long hair flowing behind her on the deck as she also soaked up the rays at the resort.

Dern used the spectacular backdrop as an opportunity to promote a new range of body-positive swimwear by Sports Illustrated swimsuit covergirl Camille Kostek, who is the power couple partner of NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

"Authentic beauty isn’t something you become," the 28-year-old declared, lauding the brand for "embracing" those qualities in every woman. "It’s who you are."

UFC ring girl Jhenny Andrade and Brazilian strawweight Polyana Viana were among those to compliment Dern, while pornstar Kendra Lust – never one to miss an opportunity to sweet-talk MMA fighters on social media – also weighed in with her approval.

The Jiu-jitsu specialist is known to have an even more high-profile admirer in the form of ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor.

In response to footage posted by ex-UFC title holder Michael Bisping on Twitter from the RVCA gym in California earlier this year, McGregor spotted Dern training and archly asked: "What's up, Mackenzie?"

That led some fans to express their cynicism towards the Irishman, with a few even accusing him of hitting on Dern despite being a married man.

While she was in Mexico, Dern's husband – professional surfer Wesley Santos – appeared to be in California, posting a video of himself doing what he does best on the waves.

Dern shared a photo of the pair embracing on Santos's birthday last week, writing: "Every year by your side that I get to see your smile and feel your energy, I feel I’m the one getting the best present. I love you."