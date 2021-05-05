‘I can change your life in the worst way’: UFC standout Usman warns YouTuber Jake Paul as vicious war of words escalates

UFC superstar Kamaru Usman has fired a warning to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, saying that Paul could "truly get hurt" if he keeps pushing forward with his desire to box the UFC welterweight champion.

Internet prankster Paul took aim at Usman after Paul's heated confrontation with former UFC champion Daniel Cormier at the recent UFC 261 event in Jacksonville after Usman defeated rival fighter – and occasional Jake Paul confidante – Jorge Masvidal.

Following the event, Usman stated that he would be happy to teach Paul a lesson in the boxing ring, given that he says he has "lapped" the rest of the competition in the UFC's 170lbs fold after already holding wins against top contenders Masvidal (twice), Colby Covington and Leon Edwards.

Paul responded affirmatively to Usman's apparent challenge – but Usman shot back to remind the internet celebrity that he's not a "Disney kid", referencing Paul's two-season stint on the Disney television show 'Bizaardvark'.

So let’s get this straight:1. Usman calls me out to fight on TMZ sports interview2. I quickly accept the challenge to fight and will give him biggest pay day of career ($10m+) 3. Usman then backs out of fight because I’m “a Disney kid”4. Usman visits Disney world pic.twitter.com/CkUBZ5aVYM — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 28, 2021

Paul, though, perhaps sensing another payday, shot back on Twitter.

"So let’s get this straight," wrote Paul. "1. Usman calls me out to fight on TMZ sports interview. 2. I quickly accept the challenge to fight and will give him biggest pay day of career ($10m+).

"3. Usman then backs out of fight because I’m 'a Disney kid'. 4. Usman visits Disney world."

'The Nigerian Nightmare', though, clearly wasn't impressed by Paul's grandstanding and fired back with what could only be described as a chilling warning towards the novice boxer.

I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way. https://t.co/Zch2xlDA9b — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 5, 2021

"I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people truly get hurt," wrote the UFC welterweight champion.

"I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way."

Usman's stance was backed by legions of fight fans on social media, few of whom gave Jake Paul any realistic chance of emerging successfully from a boxing match against one of the world's standout mixed martial arts fighters.

Kamaru is probably just scared of you. He’s fought world class strikers, decorated wrestlers, and people who have been training MMA for over 20 years, but he’s never faced a YouTuber with 2 pro fights before. — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey) April 28, 2021

Im putting my money on the guy who Knocked out Masvidal (for the first time in his career) who is light years ahead of Jake in striking 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Robinsincerely🥊🤼 (@j0rdanr0binson) May 5, 2021

Ahhh yesss. Usman is totally scared. He’s shivering in his boots as we speak — E (@ericksantino87) April 28, 2021

"Kamaru is probably just scared of you. He’s fought world-class strikers, decorated wrestlers, and people who have been training MMA for over 20 years, but he’s never faced a YouTuber with two pro fights before," responded one fan on Twitter.

"I'm putting my money on the guy who knocked out Masvidal (for the first time in his career) who is light years ahead of Jake in striking," agreed another, while a third sarcastically suggested that Paul's online taunt will have deeply affected the UFC welterweight champion.

"Ah, yes. Usman is totally scared. He’s shivering in his boots as we speak," they said.