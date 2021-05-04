 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I feel bad for the fans’: Shock as Jose Mourinho is appointed manager of Italian Serie A side Roma from the start of next season

4 May, 2021 13:33
Jose Mourinho will be the next Roma manager © Clive Brunskill / Reuters
A little more than two weeks after being sacked by Spurs towards the end of a miserable campaign, Italian Serie A side Roma have revealed that former Champions League and Premier League winner Jose Mourinho will be their new boss.

Portuguese provocateur Mourinho will return to Italy for the first time in more than a decade from the start of the 2021/22 season, where he will replace compatriot Paulo Fonseca.

Roma have not won a trophy since Fonseca was appointed in June 2019, and are almost certain to exit the Europa League barring a miraculous comeback in the home leg of their semifinal with Manchester United, having lost 6-2 at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Mourinho won the league title in both of his seasons at newly-crowned champions Inter Milan after joining in 2008, as well as the Champions League in 2010.

The 58-year-old had been widely tipped to leave England, where his star seemed to have spectacularly fallen during his unsuccessful time at Spurs, as well as his uninspired tenure at United beforehand.

The reaction to one of football's most instantly recognizable and divisive figures taking over at a relatively unheralded club was predictably mixed. "I feel sorry for Roma fans," mocked one critic on Twitter.

More to follow

