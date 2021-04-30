Beefed-up Jon Jones pounds treadmill at 20mph as UFC star warns Ngannou he’ll ‘run through heavyweights like dominos’ (VIDEO)

Money might still be a sticking point but Jon Jones is apparently not giving up on his ambitions to face UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou, pledging to take down the giant Cameroonian and bring the belt back to America.

Jones and UFC boss Dana White have been engaged in a high-stakes blinking contest over the terms of a superfight between the light heavyweight legend and human wrecking ball Ngannou, ever since the latter was crowned heavyweight champion with a typically destructive KO victory over Stipe Miocic last month.

Jones has demanded that the UFC “show him the money” in a concerted campaign in which the 33-year-old has accused his paymasters of short-changing him down the years.

Dana White, meanwhile, has claimed that Jones requested a minimum of $30 million to meet Ngannou in the octagon – something the fighter himself has laughed off as lies.

With the talks seemingly at an impasse, Jones is nonetheless continuing his efforts to bulk up and make the step to heavyweight.

Showcasing a burst of speed to accompany his burlier new frame, Jones shared footage on his social media accounts of himself hitting a treadmill at 20mph (32 kph).

“250lbs sprinting 20mph,” Jones wrote in the text accompanying the clip.

Jones has not been shy to showcase his bulked-up physique as he chases a big-money showdown with the heavy-hitting Ngannou.

For his part, the Cameroonian powerhouse has stoked talk of a fight in recent days by claiming he would “take care of” Jones before shifting his attentions to the boxing world and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

That came as Ngannou, 34, proudly displayed the fruits of his labor with a tour of his homeland, where he was mobbed by adoring fans.

Jones, though, was having none of it.

“Ran through the light heavyweight division on talent, about to run through the heavyweight division like dominoes off pure hard work,” the former longtime light heavyweight ruler wrote.

“The greatest title in the world is coming back to the greatest country in the world...

“If you think you are going to run through America, you are wrong.”

Jones is yet to be handed a legitimate loss in 28 professional MMA contests, and still sits atop the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings despite his ugly pay wrangle with White and not having fought since he defeated Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision more than 12 months ago.

White has said that he is targeting heavyweight veteran Derrick Lewis as the next opponent for Ngannou, rather than Jones.

Ngannou and Lewis have fought once already, putting on a dire display for fans at UFC 226 in July 2018 – a fight which Lewis won via decision.

‘The Black Beast’ lost his one previous title shot against Daniel Cormier later that year, but has put himself back into contention with a series of four wins on the spin.

For fans though, the match-up to make is clearly Ngannou versus Jones – and the fighters themselves seem just as committed to making it happen.