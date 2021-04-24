UFC legend Jones fires back at Dana White over claims of ‘$30 million purse demands’ for Ngannou superfight

Jon Jones has fired back at Dana White after the UFC president implied that the MMA legend is trying to price himself out of a superfight with heavyweight king Francis Ngannou.

Speaking ahead of UFC 261 in Jacksonville, White addressed the matter on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

"We tried to work with Jon, and we eventually have to move on because realistically, and in all honesty, Derrick Lewis is the guy who deserves the fight," began White, when asked who 'The Predator' will face next.

"Derrick Lewis is a heavyweight, he beat Francis Ngannou [already in 2018], he’s looked good in his last couple of fights, he’s ranked in the top three, I think, and he deserves the fight," White revealed.

"That’s the fight that should happen. We’ll just roll and do what we do. When Jon’s ready, he’ll let us know."

Expanding further, White claimed Jones is "talking he wants $30 million guaranteed".

"The way that this works is, these guys all share in the pay-per-view… He will share in the profits of the fight. That’s how it works. That’s how you run a business, and you don’t go broke."

I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter @danawhite just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or... — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 23, 2021

Catching wind of the remarks, Jones took to Twitter to give his side of the story.

"I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or [Chief Business Officer] Hunter [Campbell], Dana White," he wrote, tagging the UFC supremo.

"Just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking on my behalf or…," Jones trailed off.

Very sad that they’re basing the fights they make on what they pay the fighters and not what fights are going to generate more money and grow the sport. — Stephen (@barsouthstephen) April 23, 2021

Tired of the hold-up with Jones making his debut at heavyweight and challenging Ngannou for the crown, MMA enthusiasts took to social media to express their dismay with both White and Jones.

"Can we all just get something going as fans where we don’t buy the PPV if they make Ngannou vs Lewis 2?," one suggested.

"I don’t see anyone saying they’d rather see that, and a fight of this magnitude [Jones vs Ngannou] should reward the fighters with a big pay check anyway (not $1 or $2 million).

"Very sad that they’re basing the fights they make on what they pay the fighters, and not what fights are going to generate more money and grow the sport," he lamented.

So you want $20 million then? cause $10 million is a no and $30million isn’t what you put out? Man y’all need to stop playing games what is the number. UFC made over $900 million last year.....I say $15 million fair meet in the middle and get this fight going — JV (@InfestedJoker) April 23, 2021

"So you want $20 million then?," scoffed one Jones detractor, doing his own guesstimate on what it will take to get the GOAT candidate in the octagon with Ngannou.

"Because $10 million is a no and $30million isn’t what you put out? Man y’all need to stop playing games. What is the number?"

"UFC made over $900 million last year.....I say $15 million [is] fair, Meet in the middle and get this fight going," it was ordered.