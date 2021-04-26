 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Central Michigan quarterback John Keller ‘fighting for his life after being shot during house party’

26 Apr, 2021 19:31
Central Michigan © Raj Mehta / USA Today Sports via Reuters
John Keller, the standout quarterback for college team Central Michigan University, is understood to be fighting for his life after being shot in the chest while attending a house party on Saturday night.

According to reports by local media, Keller, 20, is is a serious condition in hospital after being shot when a fight broke out close to the university's Mount Pleasant campus.

Accounts indicate that a suspect went to a car to retrieve a weapon before opening fire, seriously injuring Keller.

Doctor Bob Davies, of the institution, told the media that a second person, Tyler Bunting, also received gunshot injuries and is in a stable condition in hospital.

"Local law enforcement, led by the Isabella County Sheriff, continues to investigate the incident and is searching for the suspect or suspects involved," added Davies. 

The shooter is understood to still be at large, with no-one in custody related to the violent incident. 

Keller sat out the 2020 season due to NCAA requirements after he transferred to CMU from Cincinatti. It is thought that he has ambitions to declare for the NFL Draft.

Initial reports indicate that the incident began after a fight broke out after a several people arrived at the house party at which Keller was attending.

"I and many other CMU staff have personally reached out to each of the students and their families to offer support,” added Davies.

"We are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers. Please join me in hoping for a speedy recovery for both individuals."

