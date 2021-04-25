 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Joe Rogan’s reactions give me life’: UFC commentator goes viral (again) for BRILLIANT response to knockout in VIDEO

25 Apr, 2021 09:09
Get short URL
‘Joe Rogan’s reactions give me life’: UFC commentator goes viral (again) for BRILLIANT response to knockout in VIDEO
Joe Rogan went viral again for his brilliant reaction to Rose Namajunas' KO win over Zhang Weili. © Twitter @espnmma
UFC 261 provided a night of thrills and spills for the 15,000 fans in Florida and many more watching around the world – and Joe Rogan and his fellow commentary team were definitely along for the ride.

A dramatic night of action in Jacksonville played out in front of the UFC’s first capacity crowd since the pandemic struck last year, and there were some epic moments to savor on a card stacked with three title fights.

READ MORE: Dazed Zhang DEMANDS TO FIGHT ON despite being felled with brutal head-kick KO in title defeat to Namajunas at UFC 261 (VIDEO)

It was the second of those contests – the co-main event between defending women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili and former division queen Rose Namajunas – which will immortalize Rogan in yet another meme for his gob-smacked reaction to what was unfolding.

Namajunas stunned Zhang with a spectacular head-kick KO inside the first round, following up with hammerfists on her grounded opponent as the Florida crowd erupted.

Perhaps no one was more stunned than the UFC cageside commentary trio of Rogan, Daniel Cormier and John Anik.

In a clip taken from a camera focusing on the three men, an open-mouthed Rogan was seen taking a sharp intake of breath as he moved backwards, grabbing at the arms of Cormier and Anik before continuing to stare in amazement at the scenes in front of him.

The clip – as with some of Rogan’s other responses down the years – was an instant hit on social media.

“Joe Rogan’s reactions give me life,” wrote one fan.

"Joe Rogan’s reaction to that Thug Rose head kick KO will be the new meme," wrote another. 

"When did Joe Rogan become so animated," joked YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul.  

Some wondered whether podcast king Rogan was well aware of his viral potential with his reactions, having blessed the internet with them on various occasions down the years.

Later on in the night there was even more drama as Kamaru Usman defended his welterweight title with a second-round, one-punch KO of Jorge Masvidal in their rematch.

That drew an equally exhilarated response from the cageside threesome as Masvidal lay flat out on the canvas. 

Saturday night was not the only time Rogan has gone viral – the 53-year-old veteran UFC caller even has his own YouTube compilation for fans to enjoy...

Also on rt.com Kamaru Usman OBLITERATES Jorge Masvidal with massive KO in welterweight title clash at UFC 261 (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies