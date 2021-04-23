 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kentucky basketball star & NBA prospect Terrence Clarke dies aged 19 in LA car crash

23 Apr, 2021 12:07
Kentucky basketball star & NBA prospect Terrence Clarke dies aged 19 in LA car crash
Kentucky Wildcats guard Terrence Clarke (5) © REUTERS / Jordan Prather
Kentucky Wildcats freshman guard Terrence Clarke, who was headed for the 2021 NBA draft, has died at the age of 19 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. John Matassa said that Clarke was alone in his Hyundai Genesis which he ran “at a very high rate of speed.” 

The player reportedly collided with another vehicle while not wearing his seat belt properly.

The incident was captured on surveillance video. He collided with another vehicle that was preparing to make a left-hand turn. He struck the vehicle, hit a street light pole and ultimately hit a block wall,” Matassa said.

He was transported to Northridge Hospital and was later pronounced deceased as a result of the collision,” he added.

The university confirmed Clarke’s death in a release on Thursday night, with coach John Calipari saying he was “absolutely gutted and sick tonight” after learning the sad news.

We are all in shock,” Calipari said. “I am on my way to Los Angeles to be with his mother and his brother to help wherever I can. This will be a difficult period for all those who know and love Terrence, and I would ask that everyone take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence and his family. May he rest in peace.”

The 6ft 7in shooting guard Clarke was declared for the 2021 NBA draft after playing his freshman season for the University of Kentucky.

He played in just eight games last season due to an ankle injury. He averaged 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds.

On Wednesday, he signed with Klutch Sports Group, the agency which represents NBA stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonzo Ball. Agency CEO Rich Paul said that he was  “saddened and devastated” by Clarke’s tragic passing.

