Kentucky basketball star & NBA prospect Terrence Clarke dies aged 19 in LA car crash

Kentucky Wildcats freshman guard Terrence Clarke, who was headed for the 2021 NBA draft, has died at the age of 19 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. John Matassa said that Clarke was alone in his Hyundai Genesis which he ran “at a very high rate of speed.”

The player reportedly collided with another vehicle while not wearing his seat belt properly.

“The incident was captured on surveillance video. He collided with another vehicle that was preparing to make a left-hand turn. He struck the vehicle, hit a street light pole and ultimately hit a block wall,” Matassa said.

“He was transported to Northridge Hospital and was later pronounced deceased as a result of the collision,” he added.

Just yesterday, Terrence Clarke signed with Klutch Sports. In 3 short months, he was going to realize his dream of being drafted into the NBA. At 19 years old, he was killed in a car wreck. Life it too damn short, y'all. RIP, Terrence Clarke. pic.twitter.com/0tyLUGApZt — Blocked By Matt Jones (@UKFREAK00) April 23, 2021

The university confirmed Clarke’s death in a release on Thursday night, with coach John Calipari saying he was “absolutely gutted and sick tonight” after learning the sad news.

“We are all in shock,” Calipari said. “I am on my way to Los Angeles to be with his mother and his brother to help wherever I can. This will be a difficult period for all those who know and love Terrence, and I would ask that everyone take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence and his family. May he rest in peace.”

WKYT has confirmed reports that NBA draft prospect Terrence Clarke has passed away following a car accident. Prayers to his family. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/veE7T7NHM2 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 23, 2021

The 6ft 7in shooting guard Clarke was declared for the 2021 NBA draft after playing his freshman season for the University of Kentucky.

He played in just eight games last season due to an ankle injury. He averaged 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds.

On Wednesday, he signed with Klutch Sports Group, the agency which represents NBA stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonzo Ball. Agency CEO Rich Paul said that he was “saddened and devastated” by Clarke’s tragic passing.