‘I don’t owe Snoop $2MN’: UFC’s White denies ‘illegal’ wager with rapper after telling Mike Tyson that Askren would beat Jake Paul

Dana White has denied rumors that he owes Snoop Dogg $2 million after Jake Paul knocked out Ben Askren and insisted that he has never illegally betted in his life – despite the rapper publicly asking him to pay up after the fight.

As soon as Saturday's much-maligned spectacle was over, popular commentating newcomer Snoop, who was working on the fight for broadcaster Triller, took to the microphone to shout: "Dana White, where my money at?"

White had emphatically talked up ex-UFC fighter Askren's chances of beating rookie boxer Paul in his new discipline before the scrap, telling Mike Tyson that he would bet a million dollars on the MMA veteran beating the YouTube loudmouth.

That led Snoop to double the stakes by claiming he would bet White $2 million that Paul would win – but White, who was deeply unimpressed by the event, has emphasized that he did not partake.

Snoop Dogg screaming "Dana White, where my money at?! Dana White, where my money at?!?" is pretty much the only way we could've ended this broadcast. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) April 18, 2021

"I can tell you this: I don’t owe Snoop $2 million," White said to Yahoo, telling Paul to "fight a f***ing boxer" while adding that the farcical one-round bout had only happened because boxing "is in such a bad place".

"I never bet. Let me make it clear right here to everybody: I have never made an illegal bet, ever. I did not make an illegal bet on Saturday night. I did not bet $2 million with Snoop or anybody.

"[Trainer] Javier Mendez called me right after I did the Mike Tyson podcast and said that these guys at Triller want to take that bet: ‘They want to bet you $2 million.’

"I said, ‘It’s f***ing illegal. First of all, I’m not going to make an illegal bet, number one, and number two, why would I bet them $1 million or $2 million, when I could do it legally in Las Vegas and get two-to-one?"