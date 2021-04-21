 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I don’t owe Snoop $2MN’: UFC’s White denies ‘illegal’ wager with rapper after telling Mike Tyson that Askren would beat Jake Paul

21 Apr, 2021 19:55
Snoop Dogg (left) was thought to have had a bet with UFC supremo Dana White (right) over the fight between Ben Askren and Jake Paul © Mario Anzuoni / Reuters | © Mark J Rebilas / USA Today Sports via Reuters
Dana White has denied rumors that he owes Snoop Dogg $2 million after Jake Paul knocked out Ben Askren and insisted that he has never illegally betted in his life – despite the rapper publicly asking him to pay up after the fight.

As soon as Saturday's much-maligned spectacle was over, popular commentating newcomer Snoop, who was working on the fight for broadcaster Triller, took to the microphone to shout: "Dana White, where my money at?"

White had emphatically talked up ex-UFC fighter Askren's chances of beating rookie boxer Paul in his new discipline before the scrap, telling Mike Tyson that he would bet a million dollars on the MMA veteran beating the YouTube loudmouth.

That led Snoop to double the stakes by claiming he would bet White $2 million that Paul would win – but White, who was deeply unimpressed by the event, has emphasized that he did not partake.

"I can tell you this: I don’t owe Snoop $2 million," White said to Yahoo, telling Paul to "fight a f***ing boxer" while adding that the farcical one-round bout had only happened because boxing "is in such a bad place".

"I never bet. Let me make it clear right here to everybody: I have never made an illegal bet, ever. I did not make an illegal bet on Saturday night. I did not bet $2 million with Snoop or anybody.

"[Trainer] Javier Mendez called me right after I did the Mike Tyson podcast and said that these guys at Triller want to take that bet: ‘They want to bet you $2 million.’

"I said, ‘It’s f***ing illegal. First of all, I’m not going to make an illegal bet, number one, and number two, why would I bet them $1 million or $2 million, when I could do it legally in Las Vegas and get two-to-one?"

