The gloves are off: Conor McGregor threatens to ‘smoke’ Justin Gaethje & coach after rival attacks his ‘cheap garbage’ ringwear

UFC star Conor McGregor has threatened to "smoke" Justin Gaethje and his coach after the American accused him of being a fraud for touting "cheap" gloves made of "s***" material, accusing the ex-champ of only pursuing "cheese".

McGregor took to social media yesterday in order to promote the new Fast pair of white mitts.

But lightweight rival Gaethje, among others, noted that they looked very similar in appearance to the ones worn by Trevor Wittman, who coaches 'The Highlight'.

To limit the amount of eye pokes fights have recently seen, Wittman has labored to sell the design to the UFC while being vocal in singing their praises.

After one fan pondered whether the UFC would want McGregor's gloves and noted that Wittman didn't want his "tied to one organization", McGregor reared his head.

“But Trevor Wittman has never fought MMA, though?" he suggested. "You need guys with real experience.

"Case in point, the king of this s***: me. And f*** other organizations. I’m with the UFC."

That caused Gaethje to hijack the thread and chime in: “You didn’t design this – you just put your name on someone else’s designs, made for as cheap as possible with s*** foam and s*** materials. They are garbage and you know it. Make your cheese, though.”

Always quick to the punch, McGregor chirped back.

“I’d smoke you and your coach at the same time in these patented McGregorFast fight gloves,” he threatened, as his fans attacked Gaethje too.

After one said Gaethje had been “ratioed” by McGregor's reply earning more 'likes' than his original retort, Gaethje said: “You don't know how any of this works, you sorry b******.”

“What the f*** do you know?,” asked another. "You get punched in the head 100 times a day. You're slow as f***.”

Another critic told Gaethje: “Shut up, Justin – you are so annoying and just hurt [that] Conor has more fans and support for a comeback.

“You are just bitter and cold about Conor being able to design gloves – something you will never have power over in the game."