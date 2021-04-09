‘I’m rhinoplasty’: Conor McGregor makes prediction for Poirier trilogy as he names round and method of victory

Conor McGregor has entered ‘Mystic Mac’ mode to issue an early prediction for his summer trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier are set to step into the octagon for a third time in July, as ‘The Notorious’ seeks revenge for the brutal second-round knockout dished out by Poirier in their contest at UFC 257 in January.

That leveled the scores at 1-1 between the pair, with the Dubliner having obliterated Poirier inside the first round of their maiden meeting back in 2014.

McGregor remains in the sun-soaked climes of the UAE as he prepares for the third showdown, and has now suggested the method by which he will finish Poirier when the pair do battle again.

"The prediction is in! I’m going to win the trilogy fight via A Front Kick to the nose. Round number 4.

His Nose needs straightenin and I’m Rhinoplasty,” McGregor posted on Instagram along with a picture of himself kicking a padded post.

The Irish former two-weight champ came undone by Poirier’s brutal calf kicks in the last fight, which he cited as paving the way for the explosive KO which followed – the first time McGregor has ever been stopped by strikes inside the octagon.

Poirier passed up the opportunity to fight for the lightweight title vacated by undefeated Russian star Khabib Nurmagomedov, instead chasing another bumper payday against McGregor, who remains the sport’s biggest draw.

McGregor and Poirier recently pledged to meet in the middle of the cage, whetting fans’ appetites for a firefight.

“I never slack, I'll meet you in the middle of the octagon July 10th,” Poirier tweeted earlier in April.

McGregor responded with a sly dig at his rival, replying: “Good to hear Dustin, I hope so. As last time you backed up and shot inside the first 30 seconds. I’ll be in the middle from the very go if you want it. You know that. I’ll be ready for the tactics this time too tho. See you in there.”

Whether Mystic Mac is on the money for the third fight or not, all will be revealed in July.