Chelsea crush Man City's quadruple dream as Tuchel revolution rolls on

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have ended Manchester City's hopes of an historic quadruple as a solitary Hakim Ziyech strike was enough to send Roman Abramovich's charges to their second successive FA Cup Final.

Premier League champions-elect Manchester City arrived at Wembley on Saturday having won 18 of their 19 cup ties in all competitions this season, as well as having scored in every game they have played since November, but will leave London with both of those records in tatters after they surrendered to a hungry Chelsea side in the late Saturday afternoon sunshine.

A single goal from Morocco's Ziyech, who was later named as the Man of the Match, was the difference between the two sides but the margin of victory could well have been more after Ziyech spurned a chance to add a second shortly after he tapped into an empty net after good work from Timo Werner on the left flank.

Guardiola's team lost the galvanizing presence of Kevin de Bruyne early in the second half but his replacement, Phil Foden, enhanced his growing reputation even further by being central to City's resistance but even as their galaxy of stars pushed forward late on, chances for Ruben Dias and Raheem Sterling went begging.

Chelsea had the ball in the net once again in stoppage time but Christian Pulisic's neat finish was ruled out for offside.

It was a scoreline that accurately reflected Chelsea's dominance on the pitch, with the likes of Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Werner also particularly impressive.

The result against this sometimes impenetrable Man City team caps a remarkable three months at the helm for former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel.

In just three months in the Stamford Bridge dugout, he has now added Guardiola's name to a list of vanquished opposition coaches which also includes Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho, Diego Simeone (x2) and Carlo Anceletti.

And what is even more remarkable, his side didn't concede a single goal in that run of games.

Tuchel has also emulated the achievement of the man he succeeded at Chelsea, Frank Lampard, who reached last season's final before losing to London rivals Arsenal. In all, this will be Chelsea's fourth FA Cup Final in the last five seasons - and Tuchel will etch his name into history by being the first German manager to coach in the final.

And with these two sides the two sole remaining English teams in the Champions League semi-finals (and on opposite sides of the draw, too) one can't rule out another high profile showdown later in the season, this time with European football's most glittering trophy as the prize.

"It was a very, very strong performance. Very happy and proud," said the victorious Tuchel afterwards to BBC Sport.

"We played an excellent 35 minutes in the first half. We had to suffer for 10 minutes. We then played another 30 minutes so strong and got the lead, could have got another. It was a very strong performance and I am very proud of my team. Very happy they performed to this level today. I am happy. Everybody who is on the pitch needs to perform.

"A good defence is also having the ball and ball possession. It is a very good clean sheet. We were not lucky to escape with a clean sheet, we worked hard for it.

"The guys are ready to cover for each other if anyone loses a duel. We wanted to be brave today with the ball and against the ball and we did it. So happy."