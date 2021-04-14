‘Shameful’: Window of Real Madrid bus SMASHED as Liverpool fans ‘hurl missiles’ ahead of Champions League clash at Anfield (VIDEO)

The Real Madrid team bus was damaged after missiles were reportedly hurled as it made its way through intimidating ranks of Liverpool fans before the teams' Champions League clash at Anfield.

The 13-times Champions League winners face the English giants in the competition's quarterfinal second leg this evening.

But in revving up the troops to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the tie's first installment last week, it is alleged that some supporters of the Premier League holders went too far when trying to unsettle their foes.

As a video went viral of the driver poking broken glass as the vehicle was finally parked up outside the iconic ground, reports circled that it had been attacked and "hit with missiles" with at least one exterior window broken.

Le bus du Réal Madrid visiblement pris à cible par les supporters de Liverpool à l’extérieur de Anfield @CanalplusSportpic.twitter.com/Lmy44rOqgj — Sébastien Zany (@ZanySebastien) April 14, 2021

"Welcome to Liverpool, lads" remarked one cocky Reds fan, as the pile-on against "shameful" actions ensued.

Liverpool fans greet the Real Madrid bus ahead of the match pic.twitter.com/9m64dvSz3K — 🇹🇷🧞‍♂️ (@LFCHamz) April 14, 2021

"Did it with [Manchester] City a few years back, and it shook the players, as showed by the result," another added.

At this stage of the 2017-2018 edition of the tournament, a meeting between the northwestern English rivals saw similar scenes as Liverpool notched a 3-0 victory against a clearly shaken Pep Guardiola outfit and won 5-1 overall on aggregate.

Responding to the latest scenes, a spokesperson for the Reds condemned the actions of fans.

"We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid’s team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening. It is totally unacceptable and shameful behavior of a few individuals," the club said.

"We sincerely apologize to our visitors for any distress caused. We will work together with Merseyside Police to establish the facts and identify those responsible.”

LFC spokesperson: “We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid’s team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening. It is totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour of a few individuals.... — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 14, 2021