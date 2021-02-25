Tragedy as father of Liverpool star Alisson found dead at age 57 after drowning

The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been found dead at the age of 57 after drowning at a lake near his holiday home in the south of Brazil, police have confirmed.

Jose Becker had been declared missing on Wednesday at around 5pm local time after going swimming at a dam on his property near Rincao do Inferno, and his body was found several hours later following a search.

Local police confirmed the news and said that no foul play was suspected in the death.

Jose Becker was a former amateur goalkeeper in the city of Rio Grande do Sul and is cited as having a strong influence on his sons – Alisson and Muriel – who both grew up to become professional goalkeepers.

After the news of Jose Becker’s death was reported, Brazilian team Internacional – where both Alisson, 28, and Muriel Becker, 34, began their careers – tweeted their condolences to the family.

“It is with great sadness that we received the news of the death of José Agostinho Becker, father of our former goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel,” the club tweeted in Portuguese.”

“Clube do Povo wishes strength to family and friends in this moment of so much pain.”

Widely regarded as among the world’s best goalkeepers, Alisson Becker joined Liverpool from Roma in 2018 for £66.8 million (€72.5 million) – a then-world record fee for a ‘keeper.

He has helped the Merseyside club to a Champions League title and a first Premier League title in 30 years. Alisson has won 44 caps for his country and starred in Brazil’s Copa America triumph in 2019.

Condolences poured in for Alisson and his family from fans and the media after the news emerged.

Neither Alisson nor Liverpool have responded publicly to the tragic news thus far.

Alisson featured in Liverpool's 2-0 defeat to Merseyside rivals Everton last weekend, and the Reds are next due to face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was prevented from attending the funeral of his mother, Elisabeth, after she died at the age of 81 in Germany.

Covid-19 restrictions meant Klopp was unable to travel to the ceremony, as he paid tribute to the woman who "meant everything to me."