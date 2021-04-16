‘Throw money at them’: Chelsea fans excited after rumors of interest in Dortmund whizzkid Jude Bellingham

Chelsea fans are getting excited over reports that the Stamford Bridge club could make a move for Borussia Dortmund teenage sensation Jude Bellingham.

The youngster is the talk of Europe at the moment, and fresh off the back of a top-class display against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Having one goal disallowed in the first leg, he scored another in the second, as Borussia Dortmund were dumped out of the quarterfinals 4-2 on aggregate, yet received compliments from City boss Pep Guardiola.

"I cannot believe it," the Catalan coach said.

"Maybe he's a liar! He's so good for 17 years old."

Bellingham was four years old when Guardiola started managing Barcelona 😳 pic.twitter.com/HR88sRwGO8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 14, 2021

Dubbed by some outlets the best player in the world for his age, Bellingham - who apparently wears number 22 due to being able to play in the traditional No.4, No.8 and No.10 roles - is already wanted by a string of top clubs despite having only just joined from Birmingham City last summer.

Dortmund paid a meager $34.5 million for his services then, but it is already thought that the outfit widely-lauded as one of the best places for young talent to develop in football could already command four times that amount from one of several interested potential buyers.

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, Chelsea are are keenest on Bellingham and "have been thinking about their midfield situation for a while".

While Frank Lampard viewed West Ham's Declan Rice as the missing piece of the puzzle before being fired by Roman Abramovich, his replacement Thomas Tuchel, who once oversaw Dortmund, has added to a "growing feeling that Bellingham could be the better buy".

Chelsea are keen on Jude Bellingham. They are the club most interested in signing him at this stage as they consider how the side will continue to evolve under Thomas Tuchel.- @DeanJonesSoccerpic.twitter.com/LVWLsPMTlb — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) April 16, 2021

The west Londoners "know a transfer this summer is going to be difficult," it is said, "as Dortmund are already trying to figure out what happens with [Jadon] Sancho and [Erling] Haaland in the transfer market, and the club also plan to build around Bellingham."

But still Blues fans are getting excited over the potential arrival of the youngster tipped to make England's Euro 2020 squad under Gareth Southgate.

People dont realize this but Jude Bellingham could actually turn out to be a better signing than Erling Halaand. How good is that kid at 17. — CFCArjun (@ArjunCh19732377) April 16, 2021

"Throw money at them and sign him up. Serious player," demanded one, while elsewhere Bellingham was branded a "sensational signing".

"Him and Mason [Mount] in a midfield with a defensive midfielder and we’re absolutely sorted," someone claimed.

"People don't realize this but Jude Bellingham could actually turn out to be a better signing than Erling Halaand. How good is that kid at 17," said one other supporter looking into his crystal ball.