Boxing novice Jake Paul labeled 'deluded' after claiming McGregor fight is 'closer than people think'

YouTube boxing rookie Jake Paul has been labeled 'deluded' by combat sport fans after claiming that a fight with UFC legend Conor McGregor is 'closer than people think'.

The cocky internet celebrity was speaking at one last press conference to promote his Saturday night boxing bout with former UFC fighter Ben Askren, and was probed on a potential meeting with the Irishman - who is MMA's biggest draw.

“I think we both are on a road to each other,” Paul began on the subject.

.@JakePaul says the world is "lose to a Jake Paul-Conor McGregor fight" heading into #TrillerFightClub:"Fighting Jake Paul would probably be easier than fighting Manny Pacquiao and it would be just as big."Watch full video: https://t.co/DGBJmd0UUNpic.twitter.com/y2BZxepQw0 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 16, 2021

“He wants another boxing fight. He wants to fight Manny Pacquiao. [But] he would get toasted,” Paul stated.

“He just keeps on taking Ls. So I think him fighting me would not only be his money fight, but it would technically be the easiest challenge, right?” the 24-year-old asked.

“Fighting Jake Paul would probably be easier than fighting Manny Pacquiao and it would be just as big.

“I think we’re a lot closer to a Jake Paul-Conor McGregor fight than anyone thinks. I think it could happen in the next 24 months,” Paul concluded.

I hate this guy so much! U will be exposed April 17th then hopefully u disappear U Muppet — Kenno Kennison (@Kenno_Kennison) April 16, 2021

Fight fans quickly took to social media to mock and vent their anger at the American.

“[He's] deluded!!!!!,” fumed one, while another added: “You will be exposed April 17th then hopefully you disappear, you muppet.”

Funny none of these guys want to step into MMA but have so much to say about Mcgregors boxing. I find that funny as hell!! Your all mouth and no balls clearly @jakepaul 🤷🏽‍♂️🤨 — Mr_IDFWU (@IdfwuMr) April 16, 2021

“Funny none of these guys want to step into MMA but have so much to say about McGregor's boxing,” said an admirer of the Irishman. “I find that funny as hell!!”

“You're all mouth and no balls clearly, Jake Paul,” it was added.

Those on the other side of the debate mocked Mystic Mac's preparations for a highly-lucrative crossover bout with unbeaten boxing GOAT candidate Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

But even stars of the sweet science of chimed in too, with Golden Boy Promotions contender Ryan Garcia adamant Paul would KO McGregor.

Who said he can't box? pic.twitter.com/oXxTVsdIJV — Chris grievaaa (@chrisgreva) April 15, 2021

Speaking to SportsJOE, Garcia scoffed: “People can say whatever they want. When I watched Conor fight Mayweather, [I saw that] Conor can't box. He can't box.”

“If Conor was smart, he'd ask Jake Paul to go in the octagon with him. If you're the bigger star you should do that because Conor is not that good of a boxer in my opinion,” Garcia went on.

“I understand that it was against Floyd Mayweather, but your punches didn't even look good. Like when you were throwing them, they didn't have no torque on them.”

“Can you make improvements?” Garcia asked.

“Of course, anybody can. How much can you? I don't know. He steps into the ring again with anybody good, he's not going to win. He's just not.”

"Conor McGregor's not that good of a boxer. His punches don’t even look good."Ryan Garcia bets $100,000 that Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA wouldn’t be able to knock out YouTuber Jake Paul. pic.twitter.com/gSDZjtOfOV — JOE (@JOE_co_uk) April 12, 2021

“I think him and Jake Paul, if he brings the same fight he brought to Floyd against Jake Paul, that's more competitive. I promise you,” Garcia also said.

Ever outspoken, just like McGregor and Paul, the youngster is even willing to put his money where his mouth is on the matter.

“I'll put a hundred thousand dollars he won't knock out Jake Paul. You can mark it down right now. I'll put a hundred thousand he won't be able to knock out Jake Paul,” he bragged.

“Will he beat him? Maybe. He won't knock him out though,” Garcia declared.