'Like he's tickling him': UFC giant Ngannou LAUGHS as US boxing star Garcia pummels him with DOZENS of body blows (VIDEO)

American lightweight boxing sensation Ryan Garcia is famed for his blistering fists but his power appeared to do little more than "tickle" UFC giant Francis Ngannou when the pair met for a training session.

The unbeaten Garcia - who holds the WBC silver lightweight title - invited MMA KO king Ngannou to his training 'lab' and shared a session he dubbed "the body shot challenge" in which Ngannou donned a belly pad and the boxer pounded away at him.

"The one-punch KO master. I've seen him fight, and now he's here with me," said Garcia in footage shared on Instagram with his 6.3 million followers.

"We're going to do some stuff in the lab... getting ready for the body shot challenge. I might not even move him though."

That prediction proved accurate as Garcia hammered away on the pads covering the Cameroonian giant's midriff, only for the UFC star to be pushed back slightly while chuckling away.

Francis Ngannou giggling away like he's getting tickled 😂 (via @KingRyanG) pic.twitter.com/GP2zzXaJi2 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 30, 2020

"Giggling away like he's getting tickled," wrote MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu, sharing the clip.

Given the weight disparity between the pair the outcome was perhaps unsurprising, although fans were also amused by the mismatch.

NGANNOU be like pic.twitter.com/3nOXpiBR2d — MMA Tings (@KOHFIGHTS) May 30, 2020

Nah he’s giggling because he’s actually surprised that he’s got some power with his shots 😂 — Zoheb MMA (@ZohebMMA) May 30, 2020

Francis looking like he's getting hugged by a litter of puppies pic.twitter.com/SGfhwiBq86 — Tito Kray (@KrayTito) May 30, 2020

That’s why weight classes exists — Javier Arreola (@JavierArreola83) May 30, 2020

Both men are emerging as masters of the their respective combat arts.

'The Predator' Ngannou needed all of 20 seconds to blast his way to victory in his last fight against the formerly undefeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249 earlier in May.

That was the 33-year-old man-mountain's fourth KO win on the spin - with the longest of those fights lasting just over 1 minute.

Ngannou has also touted a potential switch to boxing, claiming he could face UK heavyweight Dillian Whyte, and even getting pointers from Mike Tyson in recent weeks.

Budding Californian boxing star Garcia, 21, is unbeaten in 20 professional bouts - with 17 of those victories coming by way of KO/TKO.

The last time he stepped between the ropes in February, Garcia needed just 80 seconds to obliterate Nicaragua’s Francisco Fonseca in their lightweight bout in California.

Garcia detonated a lighting left hook on Fonseca, crumpling the Nicaraguan before his head bounced off the canvas.

I just prayed he got up 🙏 20-0 pic.twitter.com/bOmGQbmAuF — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) February 15, 2020

"I just prayed he got up," Garcia said afterwards of the lightning shot.