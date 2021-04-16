Daughter of billionaire NFL boss defends swimsuit section of Miss Kansas win, says it ‘doesn’t diminish my worth as a woman’

The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has defended her participation in the swimsuit section of a beauty pageant she won at the weekend.

Gracie Hunt was crowned Miss Kansas USA on Sunday, and had to take to Instagram to explain her motives for taking part in a particular element of the competition.

“Swimsuit modeling or showing my work in the pursuit of health and fitness does not in any way diminish my worth as a woman," began the 22-year-old in a statement, which accompanied a video of her in a blue swimsuit.

"It does not abate my true strength, lessen my credibility, or degrade any other area of my life."

“I want all women to feel empowered and strong, so that we may fulfill our potential and become the best versions of ourselves," Hunt continued.

"We are all different. There is no ‘one size fits all,’ but there is confidence in knowing that you are better today than you were yesterday,” she concluded.

Claiming to know "more about football & fútbol [soccer] than most dudes," Hunt has suffered from celiac disease - also known as gluten intolerance - since a young age but has been inspired to become a exercise fanatic and health and fitness coach.

Recently completing her nutrition certification, she works in marketing and development for the Kansas City Chiefs where her father Clark - worth $2 billion - is chairman and CEO.

Gracie is also a big FC Dallas fan, who her old man oversees too, and the Hunts come from old money as her great-granddad was oil tycoon H.L. Hunt.

Looking to make her own way in the world, though, Hunt is both brains and beauty.

Also studying a master’s degree in sports management at the University of Kansas, she will now go on to compete in the world famous Miss USA competition on the back of her Kansas victory.