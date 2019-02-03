Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 23, becomes youngest NFL MVP since Dan Marino

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 23, has been crowned the NFL’s MVP for 2018, becoming the youngest player to win the accolade since Dan Marino in 1984.

The young Chiefs star picked up the Associated Press 2018 MVP award as well as Offensive Player of the Year accolade at NFL Honors on Saturday night, capping a remarkable second season as a pro.

Mahomes spearheaded the Chiefs’ run to the AFC title game, and has been hailed for bringing a new dimension to the QB role.

The Chiefs fell to the New England Patriots 31-37 at the final hurdle before the Super Bowl, but Mahomes ended the season throwing for 50 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 5,097 yards and 8.8 yards-per-attempt, per the NFL website.

The Texas Tech alumnus was the overwhelming choice for the MVP award, claiming 41 votes from a nationwide media panel, with New Orleans QB Drew Brees picking up the remaining nine votes.

On accepting the award in Atlanta, where Sunday’s Super Bowl will be played, Mahomes said he was “humbled” – but was hungry for even bigger success.

“This is just the beginning. We’ve got a long ways to go," he said.

“It is an honor. It’s a hard award to win. The next award I hope I can get is the Super Bowl.”

Mahomes had also pipped Brees in the Top Offensive Player stakes, picking up 30 votes to Brees’ 16.

Other awards handed out at the The Fox Theater included Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald winning a second straight Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Unblockable.



All 20.5 sacks from @AaronDonald’s second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year season! #NFLHonorspic.twitter.com/9Es8uR4hWq — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2019

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley won The Associated Press 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, while Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard went home with the Defensive Rookie of the Year prize.

His teammate, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, claimed the Comeback Player of the Year title after putting his 2017 injury woes behind him to return with a blistering 2018 season.

Attention will now turn to Sunday’s Super Bowl, when the Patriots take on the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Patriots, appearing in a third straight Super Bowl, are aiming to win the NFL’s biggest prize for a sixth time.

The Rams are aiming for a first championship since 2000, when the franchise was based in St. Louis.