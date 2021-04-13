MLB, NBA and NHL teams postpone games in Minnesota amid curfew and clashes with police over killing of Daunte Wright

Major US sports leagues have decided to postpone games in Minnesota, which has been engulfed in protests caused by the police killing of Daunte Wright, a black man who was shot dead in a traffic stop over the weekend.

The incident sparked large-scale protests in the region that resulted in clashes with police and a citywide curfew set for 7pm, extending until 6am on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball’s (MLB) Minnesota Twins were the first team to postpone their home game against the Boston Red Sox amid tensions that erupted overnight.

“Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game,” the team said in a statement.

The #MNTwins issued the following statement regarding the decision to postpone today's scheduled game against the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/7U1S2P928j — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 12, 2021

“The decision was made by the Minnesota Twins after consultation with Major League Baseball, and local and state officials. The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright.”

The move was followed by other sports leagues, including the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League, which also postponed their games in the wake of the shooting incident.

The NHL’s Minnesota Wild and the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves also decided not to play on Monday “in the best interests of fans, employees, players, and community after discussions with local and state officials.”

According to Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, Wright was killed during a routine traffic stop after a police officer mistakenly shot him.

The officer reportedly sought to use her taser but fired her gun instead.

The incident occurred in close proximity to the courtroom where former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is on trial over the killing of George Floyd last summer.