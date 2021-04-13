Weightlifting champ Simon Martirosyan ‘kills man in car crash’ in Armenia days after setback at European Championships in Moscow

Multiple weightlifting world record holder Simon Martirosyan is said to have been involved in a serious car accident which led to the death of a man who he ran over in his native Armenia.

The tragedy occurred on Monday night in Armenia's capital Yerevan when the weightlifting champion, who was reportedly at the wheel of his Mercedes CLՏ 550, is said to have knocked down a man crossing the road at a non-pedestrian area.

According to local accounts, Martirosyan called an ambulance and helped medical staff to transport the injured man to hospital, but he died on his way to the facility without regaining consciousness.

The outlet added that Armenian police have opened a criminal case in the wake of the fatal accident, with Martirosyan reportedly being probed over possible disregard of traffic rules resulting in the death of a person by negligence.

His car was taken off the road by police, who will investigate the incident.

Medical tests taken after the accident revealed that no alcohol or drugs were found in Martirosyan’s blood.

The prominent weightlifter, who is widely considered one of the top contenders to clinch gold at the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo, could face up to five years in jail if charges are pressed and he is found guilty.

The 24-year-old world and European champion returned to Armenia days ago after his abject defeat at the European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow, where he was knocked out of the competition without registering a single jerk attempt.

The Olympic silver medalist was said to have competed with a serious injury which affected his performance in the men’s 109 kilograms at the European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow.

Dmytro Chumak of Ukraine won the event, claiming his third European title at three different weights categories: 94kg (207lb), 102kg (225lb) and now 109kg (240lb).