Moscow specialists put 12yo Russian diver into induced coma after ‘difficult and complicated’ surgery following competition horror

12 Apr, 2021 17:27
© Global Look Press / Pavlo_bagmut
A 12-year-old competitor is in a coma and his mother is being given financial and psychological support after he suffered severe injuries in a diving competition in Russia, needing specialist treatment after hitting a springboard.

The ‘Kremlin Cup’ event in Moscow was proceeding as planned when a tragic incident involving a young competitor from Kazan interrupted the contest.

The boy, whose name has not been revealed, hit the springboard during one of his attempts, sustaining injuries which forced doctors to put him into a medically induced coma.

The promising athlete was immediately taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery on Sunday.

According to medical reports, the child is in a critical condition and will require a long rehabilitation period to fully recover from his injuries.

Tatarstan’s Sports Minister, Vladimir Leonov, said that he was in close contact with the Moscow-based doctors, adding that the boy’s family were being given help.

“The surgery was conducted by the country’s best specialists,” Leonov said. “The situation is really difficult and complicated.

"The boy’s condition is serious. His mother receives all necessary financial and psychological help.”

The nature of the boy’s injuries remains unknown, as does the length of time he will be forced to spend while he gradually recovers in the Russian capital.

