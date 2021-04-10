‘She got game’: Russian MMA stunner Diana Avsaragova FLATLINES opponent with brutal punches in Bellator bow (VIDEO)

Diana Avsaragova didn't take long to announce herself as a serious threat in the Bellator's women's flyweight division, needing under 30 seconds to finish opponent Tara Graff as the 22-year-old made her debut for the promotion.

Avsaragova's maiden appearance was one of the more interesting subplots buried on the Bellator 256 undercard in Friday night's fight card from Uncasville, Connecticut, with the promising Russian fighter having garnered significant interest online in the lead-in to her fight with American Graff.

And Avsaragova showed that the wave of fanfare ahead of her debut wasn't misplaced, as she showcased her pinpoint striking to drop the hapless Graff early in the first round – first with a right-hook which sent her opponent to her knees, then following up with another right hand to separate Graff from her consciousness.

The win will no doubt add a few more notches to her already sizeable Instagram following and clearly signpost her as a fighter to watch in Bellator's ever-developing women's ranks.

🇷🇺 Diana Avsaragova has arrived in Bellator MMA 😱Watch the #Bellator256 prelims live on YouTube 🇬🇧 and @VMSportIE 🇮🇪🔗 https://t.co/kg7jO0IRP2pic.twitter.com/TFAuiq7LuH — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) April 9, 2021

Speaking to the media ahead of her fight this week, Avsaragova said that her growing fame in mixed martial arts has led to more than a few marriage proposals sliding into her DMs.

But she joked that she would have to disappoint her potential suitors by announcing in her social media bio that, yes, she is taken – but that's not to say she doesn't appreciate the attention.

"I’ve been thinking I should write in my Instagram [bio], ‘I’m married, [so] don’t [ask] questions [about] me or my personal information,'" she said earlier this week to MMA Junkie.

"Of course, this is very [flattering],” she added. "I’m happy for this. But too much, it’s hard for me. I can’t text any people because it’s too much."

Somewhat predictably, Avsaragova's latest handiwork in the cage has led to more than a few new fans declaring their intention to wed the surging combat queen.

"She got game," said one fight fan on Twitter, while another expressed their admiration of the fight-ending blow, saying, "Wow, what a punch."

She got game! What do you think of that counter @yanezmma ? — Death By Yamasaki (@YamasakiBy) April 9, 2021

WOW what a punch!!! — ruben suniga (@suniga_ruben) April 10, 2021

WOW what a punch!!! — ruben suniga (@suniga_ruben) April 10, 2021

A third, though, was perhaps a tad more optimistic about the clip.

"Amazing performance by my future wife," he wrote.

Georgian UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili, Lebanese Bellator welterweight Sabah Homasi and pornstar Kendra Lust were among Avsaragova's high-profile fans to also congratulate her on social media.