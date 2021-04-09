‘Oh my God, she’s an MMA fighter and she’s beautiful’: Russian Bellator knockout Avsaragova ready to showcase brawn & beauty

Rising Russian MMA queen Diana Avsaragova says that she has drawn attention due to her stunning good looks but affirms that she is ready to prove that she is more than just a pretty face when she makes her Bellator bow.

Undefeated flyweight star Avsaragova, 22, will take on Tara Graff on the undercard of the Bellator 256 event from Uncasville, Connecticut, late Friday night where she will hope to take her first steps towards promotional gold against America's Graff.

Also on rt.com Russian MMA starlet Avsaragova works up sweat as she prepares for Bellator bow – and says Insta DMs are FULL of marriage proposals

The picture-perfect fighter has already prompted leagues of MMA fans to sit up and take notice despite her relatively stark 2-0 record, however, and says that more than a few of them have already slid into her DMs to offer her compliments - and even marriage proposals, as her admirers attempt to suss out Avsaragova's relationship status.

But speaking to the media ahead of the biggest fight to date in her young career, Avsaragova had some bad news for her potential suitors.

"I’ve been thinking I should write in my Instagram (bio), ‘I’m married, (so) don’t (ask) questions (about) me or my personal information,'" she said with a smile to MMA Junkie via translation.

But this isn't to say that Avsaragova doesn't appreciate the attention.

"Of course, this is very (flattering),” she explained. "I’m happy for this. But too much, it’s hard for me. I can’t text any people because it’s too much."

Avsaragova's popularity online is shown by her more than 150,000 followers on social media platform Instagram, a very sizeable number for someone who remains a mixed martial arts notice.

But as she explained, her social following didn't happen by accident and she is more than happy to flaunt her sexuality as a means to expand her personal brand - a fact which will no doubt make her Bellator bosses sit up and take notice.

"People look at me and think, 'Oh my God, she’s an MMA fighter and she’s beautiful. Oh wow,' and they follow me,” Avsaragova said.

But Instagram followings and the associated fame which can come with it will all be for nought if Avsaragova is unable to capitalize on her opportunities in the cage - beginning on Friday against Graff.

"(The offer) was a big surprise for me,” Avsaragova admitted. "I found out this news during the New Year. This is a present for the New Year for me. I’m very happy and ready for (the) fight."

Also on rt.com Making some noise: Russia’s Avsaragova aiming for ‘loud statement’ on Bellator bow, says women are ‘more aggressive’ in cage

And as for the skills she will bring to the cage with her, Avsaragova's background - like so many of her compatriots - was borne in the wrestling room.

"I was on the Russian team (in) wrestling,” she said. "I’m a good freestyle wrestler. I have good skills in wrestling, and I want more wrestling in my fights. … I’m a wrestler, but I can work in striking. I’m not only a wrestler, but I can fight in striking. I can (surprise)."

In her corner on Friday night will be another social media favorite of MMA fans - UFC fighter Liana Jojua.

The pair are close friends and teammates, with Avsaragova traveling with the Georgian-born star for her last octagon outing on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi last year.

Jojua posed with her pal for the Bellator promo photoshoot, and will be hoping she bears witness to a winning start for her friend.