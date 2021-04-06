 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Sex bomb’: Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka's bikini photo titillates tennis fans as she relaxes after Miami exertions

6 Apr, 2021 16:59
‘Sex bomb’: Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka's bikini photo titillates tennis fans as she relaxes after Miami exertions
© Instagram / sabalenka_aryna
The world number seven Aryna Sabalenka set pulses racing with a bikini shot she took at a spa center after she returned to Belarus from the US where she competed at the Miami Open.

The post triggered a wave of reactions from her fans who flooded her Instagram page with compliments as they expressed their admiration for her “charming beauty.” 

She was described as “spectacular and gorgeous” by one commenter and a “sex bomb” by another. 

The Belarussian star reached the quarter final at the Miami Open where she was beaten by the eventual champion, first-ranked Ashleigh Barty, 4-6, 7-6, 3-6.

In February Sabalenka teamed up with Elise Mertens to capture the women’s doubles crown at the Australian Open, defeating the Czech duet Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the final.

