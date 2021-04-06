‘Sex bomb’: Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka's bikini photo titillates tennis fans as she relaxes after Miami exertions

The world number seven Aryna Sabalenka set pulses racing with a bikini shot she took at a spa center after she returned to Belarus from the US where she competed at the Miami Open.

The post triggered a wave of reactions from her fans who flooded her Instagram page with compliments as they expressed their admiration for her “charming beauty.”

She was described as “spectacular and gorgeous” by one commenter and a “sex bomb” by another.

The Belarussian star reached the quarter final at the Miami Open where she was beaten by the eventual champion, first-ranked Ashleigh Barty, 4-6, 7-6, 3-6.

In February Sabalenka teamed up with Elise Mertens to capture the women’s doubles crown at the Australian Open, defeating the Czech duet Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the final.