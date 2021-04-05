‘He just said no’: ‘Ashamed’ football star Robin Gosens reveals Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t even look at me’ during shirt swap snub

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo did not make eye contact with Atalanta star Robin Gosens while bluntly refusing a request to swap shirts after a match, the "blushed and ashamed" Germany international has recalled.

The full-back has described an incident in his autobiography – entitled Dreams are Worthwhile – which took place following a match between the Serie A teams.

"After the game against Juventus, I tried to fulfil my dream of having Ronaldo's jersey," the Germany international wrote, according to Goal.

"After the final whistle I went to him, having not even gone public to celebrate... but Ronaldo did not accept. I asked: 'Cristiano, can I have your shirt?' He didn't even look at me, he just said: 'No.'"

"I was completely blushed and ashamed," Gosens continued to explain. "I went away and felt small. You know that moment when something embarrassing happens and you look around to see if anyone noticed it? That's what I felt and tried to hide it."

Some social media users suggested that the 26-year-old should perhaps toughen up.

"Take it as your L [loss] and move on," said one. "It happens in football. You can't be a saint all the time. [Lionel] Messi even insulted someone's mother one time," remarked one.

"There's nothing wrong there," added another. "When you ask [for something] be prepared that you might not be given [it]. Asking doesn't guarantee approval. Heal, bro, and move on."

A detractor saw the kerfuffle as an opportunity to take a dig at image-conscious Ronaldo.

"Waiting for Ronaldo's PR team to send him a signed jersey next in a bid to improve the guy's image. This man and his PR team with his sister at the helm is an absolute joke," he said.

With Atalanta currently two points ahead of Juventus in third place in the Italian top flight, it has been suggested that Gosens could earn revenge should his team finish above the Old Lady in the Serie A table, although Juve do have a game in hand.

With Napoli in hot pursuit, however, the prospect of failing to secure Champions League football next season, which would surely result in Ronaldo leaving Turin, can't be ruled out either.