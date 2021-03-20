Ronaldo grabs best player gong in ‘strange but positive year’ & hints at playing until FORTY after choosing his best goal (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the best player from Serie A’s 2019-2020 season, with the Juventus talisman hailing a “strange” but “positive” year and picking his goal of choice before saying he could play on until he hits 40.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is still receiving top accolades at the age of 36 and has a favorite strike from a title-winning campaign.

The evergreen forward described the year, which included the Italian top flight being suspended as a result of the pandemic, as one that "no one would have wanted", adding to Sky Sport Italia: "On a personal and team level, it was positive because we won the championship.

“At the beginning, it was difficult to play in empty stadiums, but our goal was to win the championship and we did it. We missed out in the Champions league but that’s how football is."

Asked to select his best goal of the campaign, the Manchester United and Real Madrid icon chose a header that was the culmination of a “giant leap” in a 2-1 away win against Sampdoria.

“It was my best goal, I’m very sure of it,” he affirmed, thanking the players who voted for him to win the award. “I want to thank my teammates, because without them it wouldn’t have been possible to receive this prize."

Ronaldo’s future is uncertain following another premature exit on the continent – again in the last 16, this time to his compatriots, Porto – while third-placed Juventus are also likely to miss out on the Serie A title behind high-flying Inter Milan, who are nine points clear at the summit.

Whether he stays in Italy or returns to Madrid as has been rumored, Ronaldo hinted at gracing the beautiful game for at least another four years.

"I feel very lucky," he said. "I think the trust, the endurance and passion are the secret to continuing to enjoy football.

“I feel motivated. These elements must co-exist, otherwise it’s not possible to play at this level when you are 35, 36, 37 or 40."