‘A famous footballer isn’t above the law’: Taxis drove ‘young girls’ to USA ace Weston McKennie’s party, says cop-calling neighbor

The Juventus-supporting neighbor who alerted cops to Weston McKennie's lockdown-breaking party has claimed that visitors went maskless after forming a line of private cars and taxis outside the gates of the USA midfielder's home.

22-year-old McKennie and fellow stars Arthur and Paulo Dybala have been temporarily axed by Juve over the scandal, where his neighbor raised the alarm after reportedly spotting "many more" attendees than the modest number initially thought.

The concerned onlooker is said to have explained that they called authorities because they did not feel that athletes should be treated any differently to the millions of people in the region who are currently living under a curfew in an attempt to limit the spread of Covid-19.

“I don’t think a famous footballer is above the law," the neighbor was quoted to have told Il Corriere della Sera. "I went out at 10.30pm to walk the dog and I saw a queue of cars inside the gates.

"There was a group of people. They were not wearing masks. There were many Mercedes, Jeeps and several taxies with young girls arrived.

“Since dinners with friends are not permitted and the curfew was already in place, I decided to call the Police.”

The reigning Serie A champions are reported to have denied that more players visited McKennie's bash.

“I think there were many more people," continued the neighbor. "Maybe someone managed to leave.

“I have nothing against McKennie. He is a calm guy. He seems a good professional – he stays home or he goes to train.

“I support Juventus, that’s why I am sorry. But maybe they should attend fewer parties and focus more on the pitch.”

Juve boss Andrea Pirlo confirmed that the trio had been dropped from his squad for Saturday's Turin derby at Torino.

“The three players involved are not called up for the match tomorrow,” said the coach.

“They will resume working in time and then we’ll see when [they are reinstated]. I made the decision and the club did the rest.

“These things have always happened but this is not the time with what is going on in the world. It was not the right time to do it: we are examples and must behave like it.”