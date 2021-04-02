Football stars Dybala, McKennie and Arthur break Covid-19 rules with house party, face Juventus wrath after neighbors alert police

Paulo Dybala, Arthur Melo and Weston McKennie could miss this weekend's Turin derby in the Italian Serie A after reportedly being caught by Italian cops at a party at the USA midfielder's house that violated Covid-19 restrictions.

The party is said to have been staged at McKennie’s house near the Italian city, with a crowd of as many as 20 guests including Dybala – Lionel Messi's international striker partner for Argentina – as well as Brazil midfielder Arthur and the trio's families.

McKennie’s neighbors are said to have informed the local authorities of the gathering, which breached local Covid-19 rules and led to police arriving at the scene at around 11pm before handing out fines of around $471 to each guest.

Italy currently has a nationwide curfew from 10pm to 5am to halt the spread of the virus.

McKennie, Arthur and Dybala to be fined and possibly left out of this weekend’s Turin derby after get together at McKennie’s house and breach of COVID regs per @romeoagrestihttps://t.co/fz8Uk7LwnN — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) April 1, 2021

Dybala, McKennie, and Arthur should be ashamed of themselves. Just stupid things during an already difficult period both football and non-footall related! — Bianconeri Zone (@BianconeriZone) April 1, 2021

According to the Italian press, Juventus bosses are outraged by the players’ behavior and are considering suspending them.

Should the Serie A giants impose sanctions, that would likely mean the players would miss Saturday’s game at their relegation-threatened neighbors.

Dybala, who endured a prolonged struggle to rid himself of Covid-19 last year, had been expected to rejoin the squad for the first time since he was sidelined by ligament damage in early January.