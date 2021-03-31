Russia’s Euro 2020 organizing bosses approve 50% stadium capacity in St. Petersburg

Russia's Euro 2020 Organizing Committee has said that the stadium in St. Petersburg will be filled to 50% capacity during matches of the upcoming continental tournament.

The plan of allowing audience turnout at half of the total capacity of the stadium was approved during the Organizing Committee meeting on Wednesday.

READ MORE: 'Russia has most favorable situation of all Euro 2020 host countries': Organizing committee chief Sorokin to RT

“The Organizing Committee has supported the idea of implementing the basic scenario which includes filling 50% of the stadium with spectators,” said Alexey Sorokin, Russia's Euro 2020 Organizing Committee chief.

“The city and the Committee have been working on a notification which will be sent to UEFA before April 7. UEFA should deliver its verdict on April 9. We don’t expect it to cut the limit on spectators, as that is the hosting city’s prerogative. So, we think it will approve the plan,” he added.

Also on rt.com Russia could offer Covid vaccine to foreign fans at Euro 2020 games in St. Petersburg – city official

One year ago, UEFA announced a decision to postpone Euro 2020 as a preventive measure to battle the spread of the contagious coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021, at 12 venues across Europe.

There is still uncertainty in some of the planned host cities over how many fans they will allow at matches, or if they can even host games at all.

Russia has appeared decisive with its decision, however, as St. Petersburg prepares to host three group matches and one quarterfinal during the biggest European football event this coming summer.