Utah Jazz stars ‘shaken’ as battered plane is forced into emergency landing after bird strike and engine fire

Utah Jazz players have been posting their gratitude after their charter flight was forced into an emergency landing when it hit a flock of birds shortly after takeoff on Tuesday.

The team were en route from Salt Lake City International Airport to Memphis when their Delta Boeing 757 charter flight struck the group of birds, causing a fire to break out in the left engine, which then failed.

Players reportedly heard a loud bang and saw a flash from the engine.

The pilot turned back and landed the aircraft safely, although photos on social media showed the damage to the battered engine as well as the nose of the plane, which appeared to be smothered in blood.

Here’s a look from @KSLChopper5 at fire crews escorting a Delta 757 across @slcairport. We don’t have a ton of info yet, but @flightradar24 shows the flight taking off and immediately returning to land. @KSL5TVpic.twitter.com/vL48pe4qPw — Sean Moody (@SeanMoodyPhoto) March 30, 2021

“Fortunately the plane landed safely,” a Jazz representative told USA Today.“Everybody is shaken, but they’re okay."

Jazz stars including Royce O’Neale and Donovan Mitchell shared their relief on social media that the incident hadn’t been more serious, posting prayer emojis and the message: “God is good.”

Teammate Rudy Gobert also tweeted: “It’s a beautiful day!”

🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 30, 2021

GOD is good 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) March 30, 2021

It’s a beautiful day! — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) March 30, 2021

After the unscheduled stop, Jazz players and staff boarded a different plane later on Tuesday and safely made their way to Memphis, where they will face the Grizzlies.

Quite the eventful day.@SpencerJosephTV is at @slcairport tonight where it appears the @utahjazz are boarding yet another flight destined for Memphis.#TakeNotepic.twitter.com/SmmxfyvE2e — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) March 31, 2021

The Jazz are currently top of the Western Conference tables, and head into Wednesday's game on a six-game win streak.

They beat the mid-table Grizzlies in back-to-back games in Salt Lake City last weekend.