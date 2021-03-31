 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Utah Jazz stars ‘shaken’ as battered plane is forced into emergency landing after bird strike and engine fire

31 Mar, 2021 08:06
Donovan Mitchell was among the Utaz Jazz stars to express his relief after the incident. © USA Today Sports / Twitter @brian_schnee
Utah Jazz players have been posting their gratitude after their charter flight was forced into an emergency landing when it hit a flock of birds shortly after takeoff on Tuesday.

The team were en route from Salt Lake City International Airport to Memphis when their Delta Boeing 757 charter flight struck the group of birds, causing a fire to break out in the left engine, which then failed.  

Players reportedly heard a loud bang and saw a flash from the engine.

The pilot turned back and landed the aircraft safely, although photos on social media showed the damage to the battered engine as well as the nose of the plane, which appeared to be smothered in blood.

“Fortunately the plane landed safely,” a Jazz representative told USA Today.“Everybody is shaken, but they’re okay."

Jazz stars including Royce O’Neale and Donovan Mitchell shared their relief on social media that the incident hadn’t been more serious, posting prayer emojis and the message: “God is good.”

Teammate Rudy Gobert also tweeted: “It’s a beautiful day!”

After the unscheduled stop, Jazz players and staff boarded a different plane later on Tuesday and safely made their way to Memphis, where they will face the Grizzlies. 

The Jazz are currently top of the Western Conference tables, and head into Wednesday's game on a six-game win streak.

They beat the mid-table Grizzlies in back-to-back games in Salt Lake City last weekend. 

