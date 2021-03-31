 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: ‘Scary scenes’ as basketball referee collapses midway through March Madness college game

31 Mar, 2021 09:07
Bert Smith lies on the court after collapsing during a game © REUTERS / Jenna Watson
An Elite Eight game in Indianapolis was marred by a scary incident when veteran college basketball referee Bert Smith, who was officiating at the match, collapsed on the floor during the first half.

The frightening episode occurred on Tuesday when top-seed Gonzaga were playing against the sixth-seed USC at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Smith was observing the action standing outside the three-point area near the baseline when he suddenly dropped to the floor, hitting the ground with his head.

The game was immediately stopped as medical personnel rushed to help the referee, who was lying flat on the hard floor.

Smith received medical attention before being stretchered off the court for further observation.

He appeared to be responsive while being taken away from the stadium, as he was sitting on the stretcher with his arms crossed.

The referee reportedly felt “lightheaded” before falling, but was said to be in a stable condition as he was checked by medical staff in the locker room.

Bert Smith is rolled off the court © REUTERS / Kelly Wilkinson

Bert Smith, an official assigned to work the Gonzaga-Southern California regional final, left tonight’s game after a medical issue,” the NCAA said in a statement.

Bert is alert and stable and will not be transported to a hospital. He has been in contact with his family.

The game resumed soon after the incident with alternate match official Tony Henderson replacing Smith.

