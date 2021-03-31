WATCH: ‘Scary scenes’ as basketball referee collapses midway through March Madness college game

An Elite Eight game in Indianapolis was marred by a scary incident when veteran college basketball referee Bert Smith, who was officiating at the match, collapsed on the floor during the first half.

The frightening episode occurred on Tuesday when top-seed Gonzaga were playing against the sixth-seed USC at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Smith was observing the action standing outside the three-point area near the baseline when he suddenly dropped to the floor, hitting the ground with his head.

A scary scene in Indy. Official Bert Smith, in his 2nd Elite 8, has just collapsed on the court. Medical personnel on scene bringing out the stretcher. Hope he’s ok 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oggWUIMizJ — Anthony Bellino (@ACBellino) March 30, 2021

Bert Smith, veteran NCAA official, just collapsed on the court. He's now on his feet. pic.twitter.com/BOhBvJT01U — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 30, 2021

The game was immediately stopped as medical personnel rushed to help the referee, who was lying flat on the hard floor.

Smith received medical attention before being stretchered off the court for further observation.

Update on official Bert Smith. He's "alert and stable" and will not be transported to the hospital. Great news after a scary scene. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 31, 2021

He appeared to be responsive while being taken away from the stadium, as he was sitting on the stretcher with his arms crossed.

The referee reportedly felt “lightheaded” before falling, but was said to be in a stable condition as he was checked by medical staff in the locker room.

“Bert Smith, an official assigned to work the Gonzaga-Southern California regional final, left tonight’s game after a medical issue,” the NCAA said in a statement.

“Bert is alert and stable and will not be transported to a hospital. He has been in contact with his family.”

The game resumed soon after the incident with alternate match official Tony Henderson replacing Smith.