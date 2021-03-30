Khabib launches digital NFT cards as fans joke McGregor will buy ‘diamond’ version to FINALLY get chance to meet nemesis again

Retired UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has become the latest superstar from the world of sports to join the NFT revolution, announcing the release of a unique set of digital cards.

NFTs – non-fungible tokens – are becoming all the rage among the sporting elite and Khabib has become the latest name to jump on the bandwagon.

The tokens are touted as being ‘one-of-a-kind’ assets in the digital realm which can be bought or sold.

Taking to his social media platforms on Tuesday, Khabib revealed that he was releasing a series of “digital cards” bearing his image which fans could bid to get their hands on.

Special Announcement🥊. I am proudly presenting my own NFT collection of unique digital cards.👉Checkout https://t.co/Mt21DEYj99 for more info! pic.twitter.com/WUZ3FrBjnS — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 30, 2021

“Khabib Nurmagomedov proudly presents his NFT collection of unique cards,” read a statement on the website digitalkhabib.com.

“Three series of cards will be issued: gold, platinum and diamond. Cards will be issued in limited series and all unsold cards will be burnt. The diamond card will be unique, only one will be issued.”

The announcement went on to add that the move was a nod to Khabib’s recently confirmed retirement as he left the UFC as undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion.

The gold version will be limited to 290 cards, and will have “unlockable content” which will later be revealed to the owners.

The platinum edition, meanwhile, will be limited to just 29 cards and buyers will each “have the opportunity to receive a unique personal prize from Khabib” which will be revealed at a later date.

Top of the range is the diamond card, which will be limited to a single issue.

“The card buyer will have the opportunity to personally meet Khabib, and will also receive other gifts from him which will be announced at a later date before the auction starts,” the sales pitch gushed.

It was that chance to meet 'The Eagle' which led some fans to troll former UFC rival Conor McGregor, who has been desperate to secure a rematch with the Russian star since Khabib submitted him in their Las Vegas grudge match in October 2018.

“Conor McGregor is going to buy the Diamond Card,” joked one fan, sharing the details of what the prize would give the owner.

Conor McGregor is going to buy the Diamond Card pic.twitter.com/tm8bRSJj3x — Cien (@UzairJDK) March 30, 2021

"Smart man! Whoever is your financial advisor deserves an award," wrote another fan, clearly impressed.

Others, however, accused Khabib of pushing his side-hustles a little bit too hard as he continues to expand his already broad range of business interests and endorsements.

Smart man!!!Whoever is your financial advisor deserves an award — 🔌 (@Ghosttx_) March 30, 2021

Watches, gloves, and now this???? Give me a break Khabib pic.twitter.com/fLpGZpjpRj — 🍀Tanya (@TanyaHaChi) March 30, 2021

Despite their somewhat novel nature, NFTs are becoming increasingly big business for sports stars, just as they are in other areas.

Last month, golfer Bryson DeChambeau announced he was releasing a set of cards, while the NBA has also spotted the potential of the blockchain-based assets.

Basketball highlights are being made into NFTs – known as Moments – by NBA Top Shot, a joint venture between the National Basketball Association, the NBA Players Association and Dapper Labs.

So far, the record amount spent at Top Shot was by Jesse Schwarz, the founder of Front Page.

Schwarz spent $208,000 on a LeBron James dunk, saying: "Everyone knows there's one Mona Lisa. You can print out a picture of it, someone can paint you a fake one. But there's only ever one."

Outside of sport, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey sold his first-ever tweet as an NFT for a staggering $2.9 million.

Whether Conor McGregor is willing to go quite that high for the chance to come face to face with Khabib again remains to be seen…