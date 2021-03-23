Joining the revolution: Golf star DeChambeau issues NFT cards as he becomes latest big name to dabble in digital tokens

Bryson DeChambeau has become first professional golfer to release his own official NFT trading cards as the new form of memorabilia continues to grow in popularity.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital tokens. They could be a piece of art or even just an image, gif or an actual video clip. Whatever the detail, they are physical assets, and they are becoming more and more sought after.

DeChambeau, famed for his big-hitting game, will be releasing five different versions of his cards, and each will have its own auction.

To add a little extra incentive for potential buyers, the highest bidder will also get the chance to meet DeChambeau at a tournament and receive an autographed US Open flag, a custom set of Cobra golf clubs, $1,000 Bose credit, and six dozen Bridgestone golf balls.

You can find, and even bid for, the US Open winner's personalized NFT trading cards on OpenSea, one of the largest NFT marketplaces.

The NBA seems to have been the quickest off the mark when it comes to spotting the financial potential of NFT trading cards.

Basketball highlights are being made into NFTs known as Moments by NBA Top Shot, a joint venture between the National Basketball Association, the NBA Players Association and Dapper Labs.

So far, the record amount spent at Top Shot was by Jesse Schwarz, the founder of Front Page.

Schwarz spent $208,000 on a LeBron James dunk, saying: "Everyone knows there's one Mona Lisa. You can print out a picture of it, someone can paint you a fake one. But there's only ever one."

A company in France called Sorare has entered the game too. It will now digitize football cards, having partnered with more than 125 clubs including Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

In the space of a year, sales of Sorare collectibles have reportedly increased from $50,000 a month to around $6.5 million.

The price of each card varies depending on popularity, but a Cristiano Ronaldo card recently sold for more than $99,000.