‘Unacceptable behavior’: Macedonia striker Nestorovski expelled from national team for screaming insults during goal celebration

30 Mar, 2021 13:44
Ilija Nestorovski (23) © REUTERS / Ognen Teofilovski
Macedonian footballer Ilija Nestorovski has been excluded from the national team after a controversial goal celebration against Lichtenstein during which he screamed insults into the camera.

The Udinese striker netted a penalty shot in Macedonia’s 5-0 drubbing against Lichtenstein but celebrated in a bit of an odd way by hurling profanities into a camera on the sideline.

He later explained that the insults were addressed to people who had threatened his family days before the match, but it didn’t save him from being penalized.

Macedonia coach Igor Angelovski decided to send Nestorovski home right before the World Cup qualifier against Germany after his actions sparked outrage on social media.

I am happy he apologized and explained the reason for his action,” the coach said.

However, this is an unacceptable behavior for a national team player.”

