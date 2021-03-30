Barcelona boss Koeman ‘rules out’ move for Aguero despite chance to use Man City star to keep Messi at Camp Nou

FC Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has reportedly thrown out a move for Sergio Aguero, and insists that Memphis Depay would be a 'better fit' with the La Liga giants.

The development comes fresh off the back of the Argentine's current club, Manchester City, announcing that their all-time top scorer will leave at the end of the season.

"Manchester City will bid a fond and emotional farewell to legendary striker Sergio Aguero when his contract expires this summer," the Premier League leaders announced in a statement on Monday.

"Treasured by City fans and a global icon of the game, Aguero is one of the most decorated and respected footballers to wear the sky-blue shirt," it added.

Even before yesterday's revelation, there had been talk that Aguero could join off-field best friend Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.

Close since their days of representing the Argentina national team's youth categories, through to World Cup and Copa America final heartbreak, the pair have never featured together at club level.

But through a report published early Tuesday afternoon, regional daily newspaper SPORT has poured cold water on any approach for the 32-year-old.

It claims that current Barca coach Koeman has "definitively thrown out" any plans to capture the legendary striker.

"Ronald Koeman maintains the same stance as in the previous weeks and has already ruled out [Aguero's] incorporation," it is written, with the Dutchman still keen on a compatriot who will also be a free agent soon.

Koeman reportedly only has eyes for Lyon's Memphis Depay, who he has tried and failed to land in the past two transfer windows, and SPORT maintain that the "arrival of Depay or Aguero is completely independent" of any bid to sign Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland.

The main reasons cited for Koeman's preference are that Depay "would adapt much better to his system and could also play in various positions while Aguero" can only operate as a central target man.

Rank and file is also important, and Koeman is apparently concerned that Aguero's star status could alter locker room politics at the same time Depay "would better fit the role of understudy than Aguero" to someone like Haaland.

While in other times this stance could upset Messi, a lot has changed since the Ballon d'Or holder attempted to force an exit to link up with Aguero at the Etihad.

Now enjoying his football again thanks to Koeman's revolution and the emergence of young guns such as Pedri, the captain is expected to sign a contract extension when Aguero leaves Pep Guardiola's command for pastures new.

Koeman has already passed his thoughts on to top brass, according to SPORT, and it now remains to be seen who accompanies LM10 on the front line next term.