Messi MUTED: Lionel Messi's best pal Sergio Aguero BANS Barca star's name from live chat after being MOBBED by fans wanting news

29 Aug, 2020 18:46
Sergio Aguero could persuade Lionel Messi (center) to move from Barcelona to Manchester City © Twitter / R9Rai | © Marcos Brindicci / Reuters
Star Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was embarrassingly forced to automatically mute mentions of Argentina team-mate and friend Lionel Messi during a live stream, with fans and journalists inundating him with questions.

City's record goalscorer Aguero was taking part in a live chat with around 34,000 fans on gaming platform Twitch when he was immediately bombarded with requests for an update on whether Messi would be joining him at the Premier League giants.

Reporters were among those asking the forward for information in a desperate attempt to discover the latest on the Barcelona legend's potential destination after he asked to leave the club where he has spent his entire career.

"Aguero is going live on Twitch in an hour," said one fan, anticipating the carnage that followed.

"I say we all flood his stream with Messi comments. He surely has to say something."

As the City hotshot turned on his camera, one announced: "Aguero has just gone live on Twitch.

"If you think I'm going to sit here for three or four hours and listen for hints about Messi news, you're absolutely correct."

Another viewer joked that Messi's potential unveiling at the club could be carried out by Aguero on a live stream.

Aguero and Messi have spent 14 years representing Argentina together in a partnership that has continued off the field, including the Barcelona all-time top scorer accepting the role of godfather to Aguero's son.

Benjamin Aguero has some remarkable role models given that he also has Diego Maradona as a grandfather, and the close relationship between his family and the Messis could play an important role in deciding whether arguably the world's greatest player moves to Manchester.

Earlier this week, social media detectives spotted that Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and Aguero’s girlfriend, Sofia Calzetti, had begun following each other on Instagram.

City manager Pep Guardiola knows that Aguero, who is already the fourth-highest Premier League goalscorer of all time, would form a formidable partnership with Messi after a season in which the club finished a distant second in the Premier League.

England forward Raheem Sterling was unusually wasteful as they crashed out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals to Lyon in Lisbon, meaning Guardiola has not won the tournament since he coached Messi at Barcelona in 2011.

Twitch regular and gaming fanatic Aguero has involved the unwitting Messi on the platform before, broadcasting himself calling the six-time Ballon d'Or winner in June.

