Manchester City star Sergio Aguero injured in car accident

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been injured in a car accident in Amsterdam after attending a concert in the Dutch capital.

The exact extent of the player’s injuries is unclear, with the club simply confirming that Aguero "was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries."

Some reports state that Aguero has a fractured rib, which would mean a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

A statement from City said that the player “will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash at Chelsea.”

The 29-year-old Argentina international is believed to have been in a taxi on his way to the airport, after attending a concert by popular Colombian singer Maluma.

Aguero also posted a photo of himself and the singer on his Instagram account just hours before the incident.

The BBC reported that police had confirmed two people were in a car crash in the De Boelelaan area of the city.

Aguero has been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals in eight matches for his club team, and is on course to become Manchester City’s all-time top scorer.

Manchester City face a top-of-the-table clash against Premier League rivals Chelsea on Saturday, which Aguero looks certain to miss.

He will also be a major doubt for Argentina’s crucial World Cup qualifying matches against Peru on October 5 and Ecuador five days later.