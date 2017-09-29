Manchester City star Sergio Aguero injured in car accident
The exact extent of the player’s injuries is unclear, with the club simply confirming that Aguero "was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries."
This is the taxi #SergioAguero was in in the #Netherlands last night! #ManchesterCity#MCFC#Aguero#seanknowspic.twitter.com/D6ZaGho9DE— Sean Cardovillis (@seancardo) September 29, 2017
Some reports state that Aguero has a fractured rib, which would mean a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
A statement from City said that the player “will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash at Chelsea.”
The 29-year-old Argentina international is believed to have been in a taxi on his way to the airport, after attending a concert by popular Colombian singer Maluma.
. @aguerosergiokun will be assessed by Club doctors today. #ManCityhttps://t.co/zF8a7AAwUG— Manchester City (@ManCity) 29 сентября 2017 г.
Aguero also posted a photo of himself and the singer on his Instagram account just hours before the incident.
The BBC reported that police had confirmed two people were in a car crash in the De Boelelaan area of the city.
Aguero has been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals in eight matches for his club team, and is on course to become Manchester City’s all-time top scorer.
Manchester City face a top-of-the-table clash against Premier League rivals Chelsea on Saturday, which Aguero looks certain to miss.
He will also be a major doubt for Argentina’s crucial World Cup qualifying matches against Peru on October 5 and Ecuador five days later.