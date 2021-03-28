‘He doesn’t seem right’: Concern for Alexander Povetkin as Russian warrior is knocked out in boxing rematch with Whyte (VIDEO)

There was no repeat of his stunning knockout of Dillian Whyte in the UK as Alexander Povetkin was rocked in Gibraltar by the Brit's revenge mission, leading to concerns that the toughman looked out of sorts in a four-round defeat.

Russian hero Povetkin engaged in a slugfest with Whyte during the high-tempo brief fight, with the unusually ripped-looking Londoner intent on revenge for the shuddering finish that curtailed his title hopes in the fifth round of their first fight in August.

Although he is not known for his showmanship, Povetkin seemed somewhat behind from the outset, with many fans on social media suggesting that he appeared short of his concussive best.

The referee eventually called the fight off with seconds to go in the fourth as a reeling Povetkin absorbed a series of dangerous shots from Whyte, performing admirably to stay on his feet while looking increasingly unsteady before sinking against the ropes.

🇷🇺 POVETKIN IS HERE 🇷🇺Alexander Povetkin enters the ring, will it be a repeat for the Russian? #RumbleOnTheRock#PovetkinWhyte2pic.twitter.com/92NQ53Tf3t — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 27, 2021

Whyte gets his revenge with a KO in round 4 over Povetkin! pic.twitter.com/qzPeoI7jEu — The Sports Junky (@TheSportsJunky1) March 27, 2021

The result handed durable Povetkin only the second TKO defeat of his celebrated 40-fight career and meant he lost the WBC interim belt he picked up by beating Whyte.

His only previous premature defeat came against a man who also saw off Whyte, losing to multi-belt champion Anthony Joshua in 2018.

Beautiful! Dillian Whyte shows sportsmanship as he grabs a stool for Alexander Povetkin after knocking him out.#PovetkinWhyte2#whytepovetkin2#whytepovetkin📸 @MatchroomBoxingpic.twitter.com/WH31sbqFnx — All Baller Zone (@AllBallerZone) March 27, 2021

At 41, there will be inevitable questions about his future in the sport, as well as talk over whether he was affected by the Covid-19 infection that hospitalized him at the end of last year and delayed the rematch Whyte craved.

"I'm just sad I didn't get it finished in the first round," Whyte told Sky Sports afterwards, speaking at the makeshift venue where around 500 fans were allowed to watch under restrictions as a result of the pandemic.

This is such a weird fight. Does Povetkin seem not totally there to anyone? Maybe just me #whytepovetkin2#boxing — 🇲🇽DomoArigatoMrRenato🇲🇽 (@RenatoPaniagua) March 27, 2021

Well done Dillian Whyte.Povetkin’s fights always seem exciting, but I would prefer to not see him get hit hard again. Warrior. — Ed Draper (@eddraper81) March 27, 2021

"I could have. I tried, but he's a tough guy. Obviously you have to be careful because last time I put him down twice, but I thought I could finish it early."

Many expect Whyte to now turn his attentions to the likes of Joshua, but he is open to a trilogy fight with Povetkin.

Ahhhh Povetkin. What a guy. Great fight from Dillian 🥊 — Danny Boy⚒#GSBOUT (@Hammer_Dan3) March 27, 2021

No he didn’t. Lots of people are saying the same thing as me, Povetkin looked ill as hell. He clearly didn’t recover from COVID. I believe his trainer said he fell into the Cruiserweight limit at one stage (in an interview prior to this fight). — Carl Froch (Parody) (@OnionRingsFroch) March 27, 2021

"I'm ready to run it back if he wants it again," he said. "If he wants the rematch... for the right money, I will fight him again because I shouldn't have lost first time.

"I'm just annoyed: it's one of those things, I'm mad at myself because I shouldn't have lost the first time.

Well known that it can effect people long term, not to mention he was hospitalised twice and had a shortened camp. I think Whyte would’ve won regardless tonight but there’s no denying Povetkin wasn’t in the best nick. — Jake (@JM99__) March 28, 2021

All people will talk about with this fight is that Povetkin looked off.But if he had come back and won people would easily Overlook his slow start. I try to focus on end results and give credit to the man who wins. Just like I did with the first fight. — Quinton D. Lilley™ (@writeon_Q) March 28, 2021

"All I had to do was be a bit smarter. I made a silly mistake and I paid for it. From the first round [tonight] I was on to him.

"I was tempted to go hell-for-leather but he's an Olympic gold medalist, a former world champion and he's only lost to Joshua and [former champion Wladimir] Klitschko."