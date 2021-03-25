Ole in: Man United could reward boss Solskjaer with bumper new £13.75MN-a-year deal – even if he again fails to win silverware

Manchester United supremo Ed Woodward is "convinced" that boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right man to lead the club forward and is preparing a massive contract offer for the club legend, according to reports.

Despite not capturing any major silverware during his reign at Old Trafford to date, the club hierarchy are more than happy with the job performance of their occasionally under-fire boss, according to reports in the UK media suggesting that the 1999 Champions League winning forward could land a megabucks new contract worth around $13.75 million per season.

The three-year deal would see Solskjaer pocket an additional windfall of around $3.5 million for each year of his contract, compared to his current arrangement with the club.

Despite being ousted from the FA Cup by Leicester City last weekend, Solksjaer's United secured a 1-0 away win against AC Milan at the San Siro to put them in the Europa League quarter-finals. encounter with the Italian giants - but it is thought that regardless of whether Solskjaer can bolster United's trophy cabinet this campaign, he will be tasked with at least three more years in the Old Trafford hot seat.

Predictably, the move has been met with mixed reactions from football fans on Twitter.

"Right move," wrote one fan. "Ole has shown more promise than [Louis] Van Gaal and Jose [Mourinho] did."

Others weren't so sure. One posted a side-by-side comparison of Mourinho's and Solksjaer's records at Old Trafford which they said showed that the Portuguese was that bit more special than his successor, while another bemoaned what they saw as another "rash decision" made by the club.

Right move IMO , ole has shown more promise than LVG & Jose did, he has his shortcomings tactically but he inherited a bad team and has done a good job transfer wise. There's limited options even if they were to sack him , Nagglesman maybe but he's more likely to replace flick — Brant _jay (@Brantjay2) March 25, 2021

🤦‍♂️ Reality ⬇️Best OGS and JM done as Utd manager in each major competition:PL: JM 2nd. OGS 3rdPL points: JM 81. OGS 66Europa: JM won. OGS semifinalFA Cup. JM final. OGS semifinalLeague Cup: JM won. OGS semifinalCL: JM knockout phase. OGS group phase — David Williams (@DavidW3344) March 25, 2021

Only consistent thing in all of this is the glazers and Ed.... another rash incompetent decision once again as per — MalikUTD 🤿 (@NutmegsznV2L) March 25, 2021

Solksjaer's charges have generally performed above expectations this season, standing second only to arch-rivals Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League table - partly due to Liverpool's disastrous defense of their first league title in three decades.

The Norwegian's current deal is due to expire at the end of next season but all parties are said to be keen to renew as soon as possible to avoid speculation of Solksjaer's future, for fear of impacting upon results on the pitch.

The move to tie Solksjaer to the club comes after the club's head of first-team development, ex-player Nicky Butt, announced his departure after nine years on the coaching staff, reportedly due to friction between him and United's new Director of Football, John Murtagh.

Butt, who oversaw the development of young stars including Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, said that he was seeking a "new challenge" in what could potentially be seen as a blow to Manchester United's traditional assembly line of new talent.